Gove faces MPs' questions

Gove: 'The pennies, pfennigs and centimes are dropping' in the EU
Questions from MPs on the Brexit negotiations - and the withdrawal agreement and political declaration - come up during this question session.
"Could he [Mr Gove] explain why on earth this government believes the reputational damage that will be inflicted around the world as a result of casually reneging on commitments set out in a political declaration is a price worth paying?" asks Labour's Matthew Pennycook.
The political declaration is the non-legally binding document that sets out aspirations for the UK-EU future relationship.
The government has "no intention other than honouring the political declaration", replies Michael Gove.
Conservative Sir Desmond Swayne then asks if "the EU has spotted that we've actually left - and no longer need to negotiate our terms of release".
Mr Gove replies "I think the pennies, pfennigs and centimes are dropping as a result of the PM's speeches."
Coming up in Parliament today...
The day begins at 9:30 GMT with questions to Michael Gove in
his role as chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster.
It’s a busy day for Mr Gove who will then make a statement on the government’s strategy for post-Brexit trade talks.
Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg will then set out Commons’ business for the next week.
That will be followed by two further ministerial statements,
one on rough sleeping, the other on child protection.
The rest of the day
will be taken up with a general debate on Welsh affairs – ahead of St David’s
Day.
Over in the House of Lords, peers begin at 11:00 with oral
questions – including one question on the training provided to government
ministers on bullying.
The day begins at 9:30 GMT with questions to Michael Gove in his role as chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster.
It’s a busy day for Mr Gove who will then make a statement on the government’s strategy for post-Brexit trade talks.
Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg will then set out Commons’ business for the next week.
That will be followed by two further ministerial statements, one on rough sleeping, the other on child protection.
The rest of the day will be taken up with a general debate on Welsh affairs – ahead of St David’s Day.
Over in the House of Lords, peers begin at 11:00 with oral questions – including one question on the training provided to government ministers on bullying.