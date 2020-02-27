Gove faces MPs' questions

Questions from MPs on the Brexit negotiations - and the withdrawal agreement and political declaration - come up during this question session.

"Could he [Mr Gove] explain why on earth this government believes the reputational damage that will be inflicted around the world as a result of casually reneging on commitments set out in a political declaration is a price worth paying?" asks Labour's Matthew Pennycook.

The political declaration is the non-legally binding document that sets out aspirations for the UK-EU future relationship.

The government has "no intention other than honouring the political declaration", replies Michael Gove.

Conservative Sir Desmond Swayne then asks if "the EU has spotted that we've actually left - and no longer need to negotiate our terms of release".

Mr Gove replies "I think the pennies, pfennigs and centimes are dropping as a result of the PM's speeches."