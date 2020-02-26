PMQs: Boris Johnson to face MPs' questions

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of events today in Westminster.

Boris Johnson will be in the Commons at midday to take questions from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The prime minister has faced criticism recently for not visiting areas affected by flooding.

After PMQs, we’re expecting a personal statement from Sajid Javid, who recently quit as chancellor after he was ordered to fire his team of aides.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will also update MPs on the government’s response to the latest spread of the coronavirus in northern Italy.

Later MPs will debate the government’s new environment bill, which aims to improve air and water quality, tackle plastic pollution, restore wildlife, and protect the climate.