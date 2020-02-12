PMQs: Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions

SNP MP Mhairi Black asks the minister if he will welcome the introduction of the Scottish child payment which she says will help 30,000 children out of poverty.

Under the payment the Scottish government gives extra cash to low-income families.

Minister Will Quince replies that it is evidence of "devolution working".

"There is no monopoly on good ideas," he says adding that the government would always be interested in ideas that work.

"If this is evidence of devolution working I would like to remind him this is why we want all welfare powers devolved to the Scottish government," Ms Black replies.