PMQs: Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions

SNP MP Mhairi Black asks the minister if he will welcome the introduction of the Scottish child payment which she says will help 30,000 children out of poverty. Under the payment the Scottish government gives extra cash to low-income families. Minister Will Quince replies that it is evidence of "devolution working". "There is no monopoly on good ideas," he says adding that the government would always be interested in ideas that work. "If this is evidence of devolution working I would like to remind him this is why we want all welfare powers devolved to the Scottish government," Ms Black replies.
By Kate Whannel, Richard Morris and Sebastien Ash
PMQs begins
SNP MP praises Scottish child payment benefit
SNP MP Mhairi Black asks the minister if he will welcome the introduction of the Scottish child payment which she says will help 30,000 children out of poverty.
Under the payment the Scottish government gives extra cash to low-income families.
Minister Will Quince replies that it is evidence of "devolution working".
"There is no monopoly on good ideas," he says adding that the government would always be interested in ideas that work.
"If this is evidence of devolution working I would like to remind him this is why we want all welfare powers devolved to the Scottish government," Ms Black replies.
Scottish Office questions begins
Labour's Alex Cunningham opens the session by asking about increasing child poverty in Scotland.
He blames Conservative policies such as "zero hour contracts and universal credit".
Unsurprisingly Minister Will Quince disagrees and says that since 2010, there are 3.8 million more people in work and 730,000 fewer children growing up in workless households.
What else is happening in UK politics?
Who's asking the questions?
PMQs begins at noon. Here are the MPs who will be putting questions to Boris Johnson:
Remember, the Speaker can also call MPs who aren't on the list and who seek to catch his eye by rising from their seats in the gaps between questions...
MPs begin with questions to the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.
Then at midday Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face Jeremy Corbyn over the despatch box for Prime Minister's Questions.
The rest of the day will be taken up with debate of the government's Terrorist Offenders (Restriction of Early Release) Bill.
This emergency legislation would end the release of people convicted of terrorism offences halfway through their sentence.
It was drawn up after the terror attack in Streatham, south London.
The House of Lords kicks off at 15:00 GMT, where the main business is debate of the Air Traffic Management and Unmanned Aircraft Bill.