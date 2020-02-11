Live
Westminster latest: Treasury questions
Government to give high-speed rail line go-ahead
By Emma Harrison
Coming up in the Commons
Today in the Commons there are three ministerial statements from 12:30 GMT – we’ll hear first from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on transport infrastructure.
He is expected to announce that his government is set to give the go ahead to the controversial High Speed 2 (HS2) rail project.
The prime minister is also expected to outline his £5bn funding pledge over the next five years to improve bus and cycling services in England.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock will then make a statement on coronavirus – eight cases have been confirmed so far in the UK. This morning a man linked to several of those cases has said he has “fully recovered” from the illness.
We’ll then hear from Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg on the timetable for Commons business.
But first we have Treasury questions, starting at 11:30.