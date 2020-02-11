Westminster latest: Treasury questions

Today in the Commons there are three ministerial statements from 12:30 GMT – we’ll hear first from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on transport infrastructure.

He is expected to announce that his government is set to give the go ahead to the controversial High Speed 2 (HS2) rail project.

The prime minister is also expected to outline his £5bn funding pledge over the next five years to improve bus and cycling services in England.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will then make a statement on coronavirus – eight cases have been confirmed so far in the UK. This morning a man linked to several of those cases has said he has “fully recovered” from the illness.

We’ll then hear from Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg on the timetable for Commons business.

But first we have Treasury questions, starting at 11:30.