Westminster latest: Treasury questions

By Emma Harrison

All times stated are UK

  1. Coming up in the Commons

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    Today in the Commons there are three ministerial statements from 12:30 GMT – we’ll hear first from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on transport infrastructure.

    He is expected to announce that his government is set to give the go ahead to the controversial High Speed 2 (HS2) rail project.

    The prime minister is also expected to outline his £5bn funding pledge over the next five years to improve bus and cycling services in England.

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock will then make a statement on coronavirus – eight cases have been confirmed so far in the UK. This morning a man linked to several of those cases has said he has “fully recovered” from the illness.

    We’ll then hear from Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg on the timetable for Commons business.

    But first we have Treasury questions, starting at 11:30.

