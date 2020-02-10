Westminster latest: Home Office questions

Labour's Diane Abbott questions the basis on which the UK is planning to deport 50 Jamaica-born men to the Caribbean nation on a flight on Tuesday. More than 170 MPs and peers have called for their forced removal to be halted pending a review of the government's handling of the 2018 Windrush scandal. The shadow home secretary says the move is unfair as many of those came to the UK as children and "have no memory" of the country of their birth. Many of those affected, she adds, have already served their full sentence, meaning they are at risk of what she describes as "double jeopardy". But home secretary Priti Patel says all those due to be deported have been convicted of "serious offences" carrying prison sentences of more than a year. She says that ministers are required, under legislation introduced by the last Labour government in 2007, to proceed with the deportation of foreign offenders in this category.
Live Reporting
By Gavin Stamp and Lucy Webster
All times stated are UK
Abbott and Patel clash over Jamaican deportation
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Diane Abbott questions the basis on which the UK is planning to deport 50 Jamaica-born men to the Caribbean nation on a flight on Tuesday.
More than 170 MPs and peers have called for their forced removal to be halted pending a review of the government's handling of the 2018 Windrush scandal.
The shadow home secretary says the move is unfair as many of those came to the UK as children and "have no memory" of the country of their birth.
Many of those affected, she adds, have already served their full sentence, meaning they are at risk of what she describes as "double jeopardy".
But home secretary Priti Patel says all those due to be deported have been convicted of "serious offences" carrying prison sentences of more than a year.
She says that ministers are required, under legislation introduced by the last Labour government in 2007, to proceed with the deportation of foreign offenders in this category.
MPs debate new immigration system
House of Commons
Parliament
Home Secretary Priti Patel says the government will be implementing a "points-based" immigration system.
She says "we want the brightest and the best" to come to the UK, but reassures MPs that necessary low-skilled workers, for example seasonal agricultural workers, will be able to enter the country.
Labour's Meg Hillier asks if the government will reconsider the proposed £30,000/year salary threshold for new migrants, as it may stop some needed workers from entering the country.
Ms Patel says the new system will be flexible, to allow migrants to fill shortages.
Today in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs' week has started with Home Office questions. MPs are asking about counterterrorism policy and gang crime.
At 15:30 GMT Labour's David Lammy will ask the home secretary an urgent question on a review of the Windrush scandal and what effect this will have on a deportation flight planned for tomorrow.
There'll also be a statement on the response to flooding from Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers.
This will be followed by the day's main business: a debate on the Windrush Compensation Scheme (Expenditure) Bill.
Home Office questions
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs are currently questioning Home Office ministers - raising issues such as terrorism, refugees and asylum seekers, and support for police officers' families.
Home Office Minister Brandon Lewis has confirmed that the government will introduce emergency legislation to prevent the automatic early release of terrorrist offenders tomorrow.