Westminster latest: Home Office questions

Labour's Diane Abbott questions the basis on which the UK is planning to deport 50 Jamaica-born men to the Caribbean nation on a flight on Tuesday.

More than 170 MPs and peers have called for their forced removal to be halted pending a review of the government's handling of the 2018 Windrush scandal.

The shadow home secretary says the move is unfair as many of those came to the UK as children and "have no memory" of the country of their birth.

Many of those affected, she adds, have already served their full sentence, meaning they are at risk of what she describes as "double jeopardy".

But home secretary Priti Patel says all those due to be deported have been convicted of "serious offences" carrying prison sentences of more than a year.

She says that ministers are required, under legislation introduced by the last Labour government in 2007, to proceed with the deportation of foreign offenders in this category.