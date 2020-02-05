PMQs: Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions

Jeremy Corbyn continues his attack on the prime minister over climate change.

He says the former minister Claire O'Neill described preparations in Whitehall "as petty political struggles and black-ops breifings".

"No wonder the prime minister is shutting newspapers out of Number 10," Mr Corbyn says.

"When will he face up to the climate emergency and take the action necessary to turn Glasgow into the turning point?”

The PM says: "We are going to have a fantastic summit in Glasgow.

"I’m a journalist, I loved journalism, the people of this country don’t blame the media, they see they do their best."