MPs question transport ministers

Labour's Afzal Khan asks what the government is doing to redress regional disparities in transport investment.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says that the government has "made clear" their ambitions for transport infrastructure across the UK.

Mr Khan says those in the north are frequently promised projects which often don't materialise.

Mr Shapps replies to say that the UK is spending £48bn on rail, excluding Northern Powerhouse rail. £13bn will be spent on rail in the north, he adds.