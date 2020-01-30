Live

MPs question transport ministers

Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Chancellor to back HS2 ahead of crucial meeting | Five crucial decisions for the Johnson era

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Call for more investment in northern transport projects

    Transport questions

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    Afzal Khan
    Copyright: HoC

    Labour's Afzal Khan asks what the government is doing to redress regional disparities in transport investment.

    Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says that the government has "made clear" their ambitions for transport infrastructure across the UK.

    Mr Khan says those in the north are frequently promised projects which often don't materialise.

    Mr Shapps replies to say that the UK is spending £48bn on rail, excluding Northern Powerhouse rail. £13bn will be spent on rail in the north, he adds.

  2. What's on today?

    Coming up...

    The Commons starts today at 09:30 GMT, with transport questions.

    At around 10:30 there'll be an urgent question on President Trump's Middle East peace plan, tabled by shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry.

    Then, at 11:30, Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg will announce forthcoming business for the chamber.

    At around lunchtime, MPs will take part in a general debate on global Britain. The adjournment debate is on the War Widows’ Pension Scheme.

    The Lords are hosting three debates. One on gene editing, on the influence of Iran on the stability of the Middle East, and a debate on the role of aid, defence and diplomacy in the world.

    Westminster Hall is hosting two debates this afternoon, on US tariffs and the Scotch whisky industry and on flooding in South Yorkshire.

Back to top