MPs question transport ministers
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Chancellor to back HS2 ahead of crucial meeting | Five crucial decisions for the Johnson era
Call for more investment in northern transport projects
Transport questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Afzal Khan asks what the government is doing to redress regional disparities in transport investment.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says that the government has "made clear" their ambitions for transport infrastructure across the UK.
Mr Khan says those in the north are frequently promised projects which often don't materialise.
Mr Shapps replies to say that the UK is spending £48bn on rail, excluding Northern Powerhouse rail. £13bn will be spent on rail in the north, he adds.
What's on today?
Coming up...
The Commons starts today at 09:30 GMT, with transport questions.
At around 10:30 there'll be an urgent question on President Trump's Middle East peace plan, tabled by shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry.
Then, at 11:30, Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg will announce forthcoming business for the chamber.
At around lunchtime, MPs will take part in a general debate on global Britain. The adjournment debate is on the War Widows’ Pension Scheme.
The Lords are hosting three debates. One on gene editing, on the influence of Iran on the stability of the Middle East, and a debate on the role of aid, defence and diplomacy in the world.
Westminster Hall is hosting two debates this afternoon, on US tariffs and the Scotch whisky industry and on flooding in South Yorkshire.