Latest from European Parliament and Westminster

Nigel Farage tells his farewell press conference in Brussels that he always belied the UK was a "square peg in round hole" when it came to the EU.

He says Brexit-backing MEPs were seen as "pretty odd" when he first arrived at the assembly in 1999, but Euroscepticism has become "mainstream".

Brexit, he says, is probably the most important event in British history since the Reformation.

The event, he adds, is a "victory for grassroots campaigning".