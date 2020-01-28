Security experts 'to produce high-risk vendor guidance'
More on the decision to grant Chinese firm Huawei a limited role in the UK's next generation telecoms network.
A statement from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and minister Baroness Nicky Morgan says the government intends to legislate, "at the earliest opportunity", to introduce a new comprehensive telecoms security regime - to be overseen by the communications sector regulator, Ofcom, and the government.
It says the government "is developing an ambitious strategy to help diversify the supply chain".
The government says it has asked the National Cyber Security Centre to produce guidance for industry in relation to "high-risk vendors".
The guidance sets out how NCSC will determine whether a vendor is high risk, the precise restrictions it advises should be applied to high risk vendors in the UK’s 5G and full fibre networks, and what mitigation measures operators should take if using high risk vendors, the statement adds.
BreakingHuawei 'should be allowed limited role in UK 5G network' - government
"High-risk" telecoms firms should be allowed a limited role in the UK's 5G network, the government has said, in a move which could allow Chinese operator Huawei access.
Think tank 'very sad' no immigration cap proposed
BBC News Channel
Dr Ben Greening is executive director of Migration Watch, a think tank that campaigns for reduced levels of migration to the UK.
He says the MAC proposals amount to “a significant
loosening” of the rules around skilled migration which would mean “exposing over
seven million UK jobs to new or increased global competition from much larger
developing countries where there is very substantial demand to come to the UK”.
He says his organisation is “very sad” to see there is no
recommendation of an overall cap on numbers coming under the skilled worker scheme.
“Without it, employers will be able to indulge without constraint
in their unparalleled addiction to cheap, non-UK labour in order to boost their
own profit margins and also to undercut and overlook UK workers.”
One statement in the Commons on UK telecommunications
House of Commons
Parliament
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will make a statement on UK telecommunications at 15:30 GMT.
It'll relate to the decision - due to be announced shortly - on whether to ban Chinese tech firm Huawei from suuplying equipment for the UK's next generation 5G networks.
A statement says the government "will deliver on the people’s priorities by introducing a points-based immigration system from 2021 to attract the brightest and best talent from around the world, while reducing low-skilled migration and bringing overall numbers down".
“We would like to thank the Migration Advisory Committee for their report which we will carefully consider before setting out further detail on the UK’s future immigration system."
Over in the Lords...
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers sit in the House of Lords from 14:30 GMT.
Among the issues that will be discussed today are NHS compliance with GDPR rules and the treatment of children in the care system.
We'll also get the second reading of the pension schemes bill. It covers what used to be called collective defined contribution schemes, and also gives the pensions regulator more powers, intended to enable prevention of BHS-type problems.
What's happening today?
Welcome to Tuesday's live page where we'll bring you the latest from Westminster.
In the last couple of hours we've had the publication of the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) report on immigration.
Live Reporting
By Emma Harrison
All times stated are UK
Security experts 'to produce high-risk vendor guidance'
More on the decision to grant Chinese firm Huawei a limited role in the UK's next generation telecoms network.
A statement from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and minister Baroness Nicky Morgan says the government intends to legislate, "at the earliest opportunity", to introduce a new comprehensive telecoms security regime - to be overseen by the communications sector regulator, Ofcom, and the government.
It says the government "is developing an ambitious strategy to help diversify the supply chain".
The government says it has asked the National Cyber Security Centre to produce guidance for industry in relation to "high-risk vendors".
The guidance sets out how NCSC will determine whether a vendor is high risk, the precise restrictions it advises should be applied to high risk vendors in the UK’s 5G and full fibre networks, and what mitigation measures operators should take if using high risk vendors, the statement adds.
BreakingHuawei 'should be allowed limited role in UK 5G network' - government
"High-risk" telecoms firms should be allowed a limited role in the UK's 5G network, the government has said, in a move which could allow Chinese operator Huawei access.
Think tank 'very sad' no immigration cap proposed
BBC News Channel
Dr Ben Greening is executive director of Migration Watch, a think tank that campaigns for reduced levels of migration to the UK.
He says the MAC proposals amount to “a significant loosening” of the rules around skilled migration which would mean “exposing over seven million UK jobs to new or increased global competition from much larger developing countries where there is very substantial demand to come to the UK”.
He says his organisation is “very sad” to see there is no recommendation of an overall cap on numbers coming under the skilled worker scheme.
“Without it, employers will be able to indulge without constraint in their unparalleled addiction to cheap, non-UK labour in order to boost their own profit margins and also to undercut and overlook UK workers.”
One statement in the Commons on UK telecommunications
House of Commons
Parliament
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will make a statement on UK telecommunications at 15:30 GMT.
It'll relate to the decision - due to be announced shortly - on whether to ban Chinese tech firm Huawei from suuplying equipment for the UK's next generation 5G networks.
Home Office says it will 'carefully consider' immigration report
We've had a response from the Home Office on the Migration Advisory Committee report.
A statement says the government "will deliver on the people’s priorities by introducing a points-based immigration system from 2021 to attract the brightest and best talent from around the world, while reducing low-skilled migration and bringing overall numbers down".
“We would like to thank the Migration Advisory Committee for their report which we will carefully consider before setting out further detail on the UK’s future immigration system."
Over in the Lords...
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers sit in the House of Lords from 14:30 GMT.
Among the issues that will be discussed today are NHS compliance with GDPR rules and the treatment of children in the care system.
We'll also get the second reading of the pension schemes bill. It covers what used to be called collective defined contribution schemes, and also gives the pensions regulator more powers, intended to enable prevention of BHS-type problems.
What's happening today?
Welcome to Tuesday's live page where we'll bring you the latest from Westminster.
In the last couple of hours we've had the publication of the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) report on immigration.
The committee has advised the government should drop the salary threshold for immigrants by more than £4,000. We'll have more reaction on this.
We're also waiting to hear the government's decision on whether to allow Huawei to help build the UK's 5G network.
In the Commons, MPs are putting questions to health ministers. MPs will also debate the Direct Payments to Farmers Bill later.