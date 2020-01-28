More on the decision to grant Chinese firm Huawei a limited role in the UK's next generation telecoms network.

A statement from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and minister Baroness Nicky Morgan says the government intends to legislate, "at the earliest opportunity", to introduce a new comprehensive telecoms security regime - to be overseen by the communications sector regulator, Ofcom, and the government.

It says the government "is developing an ambitious strategy to help diversify the supply chain".

The government says it has asked the National Cyber Security Centre to produce guidance for industry in relation to "high-risk vendors".

The guidance sets out how NCSC will determine whether a vendor is high risk, the precise restrictions it advises should be applied to high risk vendors in the UK’s 5G and full fibre networks, and what mitigation measures operators should take if using high risk vendors, the statement adds.