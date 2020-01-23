Live
MPs question women and equalities ministers
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Brexit: What happens now? | Five crucial decisions for the Johnson era
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Brexit: What happens now? | Five crucial decisions for the Johnson era
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
State Pension Age increase questioned
Women and Equalities questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Justin Madders asks what the government is doing to help women affected by the increase in the state pension age.
Work and Pensions Minister Mims Davies says that women retiring today can expect to hear state pensions for longer than men. She adds it is an equalities issue to ensure women can work at an older age.
How is the government helping older workers?
Women and Equalities questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Vicky Ford asks what the government is doing to help women return to work after a career break.
Minister Victoria Atkins says there are 4.5m women aged 50 to 60 in employment, and the government are trying to help older workers to remain in work. The government is also helping some employers in training and retaining older staff, she says.
How is the government promoting British Steel?
International Trade questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Stephanie Peacock asks what the government is doing to promote British Steel. She says only 50% of steel bought by the government comes from the UK.
International Trade Minister Graham Stuart says the government has started a "Steel Export Taskforce" to make sure that British Steel is used as widely as possible.
Lamb exports 'huge opportunity' for farmers
International Trade questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Anthony Browne asks what the government is doing to make sure that farmers are not undercut by international farmers who may follow worse agriculture standards.
Liz Truss says that high quality British lamb is a "huge opportunity for our farmers" and the UK will always work to promote high animal welfare standards.
Good morning
Today the Commons starts with questions to International Trade and Women and Equalities ministers.
At around 10:30 GMT, MPs will hear a statement from the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, on the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak.
Shortly after, there’ll be a business statement for next week’s Parliamentary timetable.
Later, there’s a general debate on Holocaust Memorial Day, as well as an adjournment debate on the UK/US extradition treaty, tabled by former Brexit secretary David Davis.
In the Lords, they’re having two debates one on EU fisheries and on the High Speed 2 rail link. They start their business at 11:00 today.