Westminster latest: PMQs and Brexit bill

Here's some more on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill - more commonly just referred to as the Brexit bill.

While the legislation sailed through the Commons without any amendments, the government suffered five defeats in the Lords on suggested changes made by peers.

On Monday, peers defeated the government on EU citizens, EU Court of Justice rulings and court independence.

Then yesterday, the government lost a vote on the issue of child refugees. A fifth loss followed soon after on the role of the devolved governments in the Brexit process.

On the child refugees issue, let us explain a bit more..

A previous version of the Brexit bill required the government to seek agreement with the EU to ensure that unaccompanied children could continue to come to the UK to join a relative.

However, following Boris Johnson's election victory, this guarantee was weakened, instead only requiring the government to make statements to Parliament on the subject after Brexit.

Lord Dubs - who came to the UK as a child to escape the Nazis - put down the amendment seeking to reinsert the original commitment and he won.

These amendments go back to the Commons for consideration by MPs today, but in all likelihood, they'll reject the changes and send the bill back to the Lords - a parliamentary process known as ping pong.

Ultimately, the government is expected to get its way.