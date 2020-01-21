Labour peer Alf Dubs has tabled amendment 18 which would restore a protection, removed in the EU Withdrawal Bill, to allow unaccompanied child migrants in the EU to come to the UK and be reunited with their families after Brexit.
There is also an amendment seeking to ensure the government seeks "consensus" from the devolved nations of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
It looks like a long day for the upper chamber with an expected finishing time of 22:00 GMT.
Good morning
The House of Lords is due to sit from 11:00 GMT, to examine the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill - the Brexit bill.
There were three defeats for the government yesterday, as peers supported calls for EU nationals to be given a physical document as proof they have the right to live in the UK after it leaves the bloc.
They also voted to remove ministers' power to decide which EU Court of Justice rulings can be disregarded or set aside by UK courts and tribunals.
Anyone for ping pong?
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers are expected to complete their consideration of the EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill this evening.
If they do, the bill will then return to the House of Commons. MPs will then decide whether to accept the changes made by the House of Lords.
In all likelihood, they will reject the changes and send the bill back to the Lords - this parliamentary process is known as ping pong.
Will there be more government defeats today?
House of Lords
Parliament
Yesterday the government suffered three defeats in the House of Lords on its Brexit bill - and there may be more to come today.
More to come today...