Latest from Westminster: PMQs

Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon and Victoria King
All times stated are UK
Flybe bail-out up for discussion
The situation involving Flybe also seems like to come up at PMQs - starting at noon.
Three cabinet ministers - Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom and Chancellor Sajid Javid signed off on a deal that will keep the troubled airline operating on Tuesday night.
Those backing the move point to its importance for regional connectivity, as well as all the jobs at stake.
But others are not impressed. The bailout has been branded a "misuse of public funds" by Willie Walsh, senior boss at rival British Airways,
Environmental campaigners also criticised the move which includes a proposal to cut air passenger duty.
Airlines collect the duty from passengers as part of their ticket price, and then hand it over to HMRC.
It is understood Flybe could be given up to three months' breathing space to pay about £100m worth of duty.
But Green MP Caroline Lucas, among others, is unimpressed at the message that sends when it comes to the issue of climate change - aviation is, of course, a significant emissions contributor.
For Labour, though, the issue is a slightly tricky one - Jeremy Corbyn's instincts to criticise the government and argue for action on climate change, set against his desire to protect industries and workers.
Indyref2 question bound to come up
What might come up at PMQs? Well, almost certainly the issue of Scotland and the SNP's demand for a second independence referendum.
A formal request for indyref2 was rejected by Boris Johnson yesterday and it's a pretty safe bet to assume that SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford will use his slot to bring that up.
Nigel Farage is having a (Brexit) party
Meanwhile, Nigel Farage has said the campaign group Leave Means Leave has been given permission to host an event in Parliament Square on Brexit night.
In a tweet, the Brexit Party leader said the UK's legal exit from the EU at 11.00 GMT on 31 January would be a "big moment in the history of this nation to celebrate".
Yesterday, Mr Farage wrote that more than 15,000 people had registered their willingness to attend.
However, those hoping Big Ben's bell will chime on the night could be disappointed, with Commons authorities questioning whether public donations could - or should - pay for the estimated £500,000 costs.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of what's going on at Westminster today.
Boris Johnson will face Jeremy Corbyn for the second time this (calendar) year at noon for PMQs.
After the lengthy sessions last year, last week's outgoing clocked in at a timely 33 minutes - so will this trend continue with Mr Corbyn edging towards the exit door as Labour leader?
This afternoon, MPs will continue their extended debate on last month's Queen's Speech, whilst the Lords will continue detailed scrutiny of the government's Brexit bill.
First up though, MPs will be putting questions to ministers at the Wales Office.