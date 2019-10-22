MPs prepare for Brexit bill scrutiny

AFP Copyright: AFP

The Scottish National Party says Scotland should benefit from special arrangements made for Northern Ireland in any Brexit deal.

A majority in both Scotland and NI voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 EU referendum.

Gavin Newlands, the SNP's NI spokesperson, tells BBC News NI: "We fully support special arrangements for Northern Ireland to ensure those agreements are followed, but if it's possible for NI it should be possible for Scotland.

"Then both countries, who voted remain, will get something out of Brexit."

But the SNP has vowed to vote down the government's deal, saying it could not support a plan that did not allow Scotland to maintain a close relationship with the EU.

