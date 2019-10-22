Live
MPs prepare for Brexit bill scrutiny
Read our main story: Johnson in last push to get deal through | What is in the new Brexit deal? | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Read our main story: Johnson in last push to get deal through | What is in the new Brexit deal? | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Live Reporting
By Harriet Agerholm, Alice Evans and Alex Kleiderman
All times stated are UK
Government 'could pull' Brexit bill if amended
BBC assistant political editor tweets:
SNP says NI plan must also benefit Scotland
The Scottish National Party says Scotland should benefit from special arrangements made for Northern Ireland in any Brexit deal.
A majority in both Scotland and NI voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 EU referendum.
Gavin Newlands, the SNP's NI spokesperson, tells BBC News NI: "We fully support special arrangements for Northern Ireland to ensure those agreements are followed, but if it's possible for NI it should be possible for Scotland.
"Then both countries, who voted remain, will get something out of Brexit."
But the SNP has vowed to vote down the government's deal, saying it could not support a plan that did not allow Scotland to maintain a close relationship with the EU.
Read more.
Stewart: MPs need 'central role' in trade talks
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
More from former Tory MP Rory Stewart's interview on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Mr Stewart says both he and some of his colleagues who lost the party whip for supporting the Benn Act are pressing the government to give Parliament more control over the next phase of the Brexit negotiations.
Parliament should be allowed to play a "central role" in trade negotiations, he adds.
The independent London mayoral candidate says he and other rebels had been discussing the issue with No. 10 "yesterday and through the night".
"Parliament should be involved in the mandate, the progress of those and the outcome and determining the extension. That's the bigger prize. If we can make sure that Parliament has a central role in the future negotiations then that's our democratic opportunity," he adds.
Zero trust in PM, says Labour's Angela Rayner
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Shadow education secretary secretary Angela Rayner says there is "zero trust" Prime Minister Boris Johnson will do what he says.
She says she is concerned the Withdrawal Agreement Bill will lead to deregulation and argues there needs to be another referendum.
“The deal that Boris Johnson has put to us… is worse than the deal that Theresa May put forward and actually is deeply flawed," she tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
“We’re in very different times now - we’re coming up to a cliff-edge potentially. Boris Johnson doesn’t have respect for the rule of law," she says.
Asked whether Parliament should have a say on what happens at the end of the transition period, Ms Rayner said it "has to be at the centre of everything that happens because that was what we were doing weren’t we, taking back control?”
Watch: Rory Stewart on why he's backing PM's deal
Rory Stewart: 'We need to finish this in the proper way'
Former Tory MP Rory Stewart, who lost the party whip when he voted in support of the Benn Act, said he would back Mr Johnson's bill in principle but wanted to ensure Parliament had a "normal" amount of time to debate it.
"There's already so much suspicion and mistrust which extends to the government, and Parliament, and others," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"We need to finish this in the proper way, and if we're going to deliver Brexit, we need to deliver it in a way that Brexiteers and Remainers believe was taken through Parliament fairly," he said.
'No-one has a clue' if timetable motion lost
BBC assistant political editor tweets...
What the papers say
There's discussion aplenty of the potential progress - or otherwise - of the PM's withdrawal bill in Tuesday's papers.
The Times says he may remove it altogether if it is heavily amended by his opponents, to include changes such as a second referendum.
The Guardian reports that Boris Johnson is trying to "ram" the legislation through by Thursday and the i says there's "fury" at the proposed speed of events.
The Daily Mirror accuses Number 10 of trying to "ram" the measures through.But an editorial in the Sun urges readers not to be duped by what it calls "weasel politicians", warning that any Labour amendment to keep the UK in a customs union would be a vote not to soften Brexit, but to stop it.
Read our full review here.
A big moment - with problems and opportunities
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
Here it is. And here we go. The government has now published the pages and pages of new laws that need to be passed to make our departure from the EU happen.
Forget the meaningful vote, to get Brexit done - as the prime minster never tires of saying - this whole bundle of legislation has to pass.
The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill is a document of 110 pages that details exactly how Parliament is expected to put the deal that the prime minister agreed with his counterparts around the continent into UK law.
For Brexit watchers it is a big moment.
Read more from Laura.
What is in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill?
The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill is a 110-page document that details exactly how Parliament is expected to put the deal that the prime minister agreed with the EU into UK law.
The deal the prime minister agreed with his counterparts around the continent scraps the backstop - the controversial measure designed to prevent a return to physical checks on the Irish border - and instead effectively establishes a new customs border in the Irish Sea.
The deal would see the whole of the UK leave the EU customs union, meaning it could strike trade deals with other countries in the future.
The Withdrawal Agreement Bill will also turn any agreed transition period into law, fulfil requirements on the rights of EU citizens in the UK, and allow the government to make “divorce payments” to the EU foreseen under the current deal.
Read more about the bill.
Thornberry: 'We need time'
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said Labour was "outraged" by the government's attempt to push the bill through in a short time.
"When I did the Health and Social Care Act, which was a major piece of legislation, it took three months," the Labour MP told BBC Breakfast.
"In order for politicians to do their job properly, we do need to have time," she added. "We don't see why we should play Boris Johnson's game."
‘Extraordinary’ timeframe
Dr Brigid Fowler, a senior researcher at the Hansard Society, said it was “extraordinary” for the bill to be debated in such a short time frame.
“For a bill of this importance and complexity, the timetable that the government is proposing is extraordinary - to try and get this through the Commons in three days,” she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
“This is not a general debate about Brexit or different forms of Brexit,” she adds.
“This is making the law that is going to affect millions of people for years - and that's why this matters. And the MPs and peers only saw the bill last night.”
Pound up ahead of Brexit bill vote
Sterling was trading up 0.10% against the dollar to $1.2974 as MPs prepare to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill later.
The pound also nudged up 0.06% ahead of the euro at €1.1633.
In overnight trade, Sterling held firm despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson failing to get a vote on his Brexit deal on Monday.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the government’s final bid to get the UK to leave the EU by the end of the month.
MPs are to vote today on whether to back the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which was published last night.
If they back Mr Johnson’s deal, they will then be asked to approve the government’s three-day timetable to consider the legislation.
Opposition MPs say this will not be enough time to properly scrutinise the bill.
On this page we'll cover the latest from the Commons, as well as the reaction elsewhere.