Latest as No 10 pushes for Brexit deal vote

Tory MP Tom Tugenhadt says Northern Ireland has "already got a different status in the union" than the rest of the UK and the new Brexit deal should be supported by its MPs.

Speaking on Politics Live, he said: "I am sorry DUP aren’t happy and I do understand their position.

"But this is in-keeping with the Good Friday accord."

Mr Tugenhadt denied the deal threatened the integrity of the union.

But he admitted it would make ties between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland closer.