Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Barclay: Government 'focused' on getting deal
Select Committee
Parliament
Mr Barclay says the government is "focused on delivering" a deal.
He says it is "essential" that "we reach agreement with the EU, then [there is] the question of whether it is deliverable in UK Parliament".
Mr Benn asks how long the government expects Parliament to take to approve and ratify a Withdrawal Agreement Bill.
"Based on your legislation," Mr Barclay replies, referring to the Benn Act, "it is a House that can move very quickly when it wishes to do so."
Barclay: Government 'will comply with the law'
Select Committee
Parliament
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay is asked by committee chairman Hilary Benn whether the House will be sitting on Saturday 19 October.
Mr Barclay says it will be for the Commons leader to set out what the House will be doing tomorrow.
"We will see what the progress (with negotiations) is today," he says.
On whether the prime minister will send a letter as required by the Benn Act if the House does not approve a deal by 19 October, Mr Barclay says: "The government will comply with the law."
He adds: "We are committed to leaving on 31 October, we think the best way to do that is with a deal.
"That is why the team are - as we speak - involved in negotiations. We think there will political will on both sides."
What's happening today in Parliament?
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay is answering questions from the Brexit select committee about the progress of the UK's exit from the EU.
Later on today, MPs and peers will be debating the contents of the Queen's Speech, the government's legislative agenda outlined on Monday.