Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay is asked by committee chairman Hilary Benn whether the House will be sitting on Saturday 19 October.

Mr Barclay says it will be for the Commons leader to set out what the House will be doing tomorrow.

"We will see what the progress (with negotiations) is today," he says.

On whether the prime minister will send a letter as required by the Benn Act if the House does not approve a deal by 19 October, Mr Barclay says: "The government will comply with the law."

He adds: "We are committed to leaving on 31 October, we think the best way to do that is with a deal.

"That is why the team are - as we speak - involved in negotiations. We think there will political will on both sides."