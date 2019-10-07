MPs question work and pensions ministers

The day starts with questions to Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey - it's her first stint at the dispatch box in the job. After that, there are five urgent questions for ministers to answer. After those questions, the day will be taken up with motions and the remaining stages of a bill which started off in the House of Lords, the Census (Return Particulars and Removal of Penalties) Bill.
