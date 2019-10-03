The EU has been pretty open to the UK government's Brexit plan and they've welcomed the fact that proposals have been made, they've not rejected them straight away and there are going to be further talks.

People in Brussels are quite in favour of one big part of this proposal - that, if it ever came into force, Northern Ireland would follow lots of EU single market rules for food, agriculture and goods.

Their concerns, however, fall into three categories.

One, this is not what the EU would call an operational solution - there are still lots of questions to be answered, lots of gaps, particularly when it comes to the customs checks.

Two, the EU is worried about the impact on what it calls the all-Ireland economy - that is all those deep economic and personal links between the north and south.

Three, they're concerned about giving a whole load of extra power to the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont - is that a veto for the Democratic Unionist Party, in particular?