MPs return to Commons after rowdy scenes

An exasperated Caroline Lucas says it "feels like we've entered into surreal world, like Alice in Wonderland".

The Green Party MP criticises the answers from the minister, saying the government will both obey the law and not ask for an extension for Brexit.

She adds: "Anybody watching this will just think this government has lost leave of its senses.

"It can't claim two incompatible things and compatible."

James Duddridge replies: "I didn't quite keep up with all the Alice in Wonderland references, but I am happy to discuss it over a cup of tea - as long as we are not considered two mad hatters."