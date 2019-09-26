MPs return to Commons after rowdy scenes

Hilary Benn, who led the bill through Parliament, says he is "grateful" for the minister's answers, "but it should not need saying".
He adds: "The fact the minister is here today having to answer is a sign of anxiety on both sides of the House, and many in the country, on how the government is conducting this matter."
But James Duddridge says the government is focused on getting a deal, saying his day "is being filled" with work on it.
No deal 'that much more likely'
BBC News Channel
Boris Johnson's language could increase the chance of a no-deal Brexit, says Tony Travers, director of LSE London.
"I suspect this will, at the margin, [have] made it less likely that some Labour MPs might support a version of a withdrawal deal, if Boris Johnson can negotiate one with the EU," he says.
He adds: "His very precise way of deliberately rattling the opposition last night in the House of Commons could be read as him saying, 'I might not get a deal, and if I don't, so what?' It makes no deal that much more likely, I suspect."
Duddridge: 'We will use every bit of wiggle room for a deal'
House of Commons
Parliament

The Liberal Democrats' Tom Brake asks about a more specific scenario...
"If the prime minister fails to secure a deal and refuses to send a letter, as he is required by law, is his intention to resign or stand down temporarily and let someone else in the government sign the letter for him?"
He gets a short, sharp answer from James Duddridge: "The prime minister will obey the law."
Former Tory Justine Greening says what the minister was trying to do was "leave the government significant wiggle room", adding that it "does this country a real disservice".
But Mr Duddridge says he will use "every bit of wiggle room" to get a deal with the EU.
Tory Chairman James Cleverly defends PM
Back to Tory chairman James Cleverly's defence of the prime minister earlier.
He told the BBC the "deeply uncomfortable" atmosphere in politics is unlikely to be resolved until Brexit is delivered.
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Cleverly said opposition parties preferred to "continue the circular argument around Brexit" rather than put it to bed.
"It is creating a highly-charged and uncomfortable atmosphere," he said.
"The Conservative government and the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, are trying to resolve this but the Opposition parties are refusing to do so.
"This can be de-escalated, the tempers can be taken out of this. But in order for that to happen, there needs to be a balance on both sides."
The SNP's Peter Grant criticises the prime minister for not coming to answer the urgent question.
He tells the Commons: "What an extraordinary position we're in when we have to ask whether the prime minister will obey the law of the land."
Mr Grant said MPs had "not yet had a satisfactory answer" on whether Boris Johnson will ask for the extension if a deal isn't agreed.
Brexit minister James Duddridge says there will be "no shilly shallying" and the law "will be obeyed".
Gauke: Law is quite clear
House of Commons
Parliament
Brexit minister James Duddridge minister says the government will obey the law but also not seek an extension.
But former Justice Secretary David Gauke questions what legal argument there is that the PM has any choice.
"The law is quite clear," says Mr Gauke. "He would have to seek an extension".
Mr Duddridge says he will not get into "hypotheticals".
Starmer: Government whipping up division
House of Commons
Parliament

And in the Commons the shadow Brexit secretary is on his feet - accusing the government of "whipping up division", saying he has "not seen that in my life time".
Sir Keir Starmer claims Parliament is at a "low point", and asks whether the PM will comply with the law and ask for the extension.
Sir Keir says: "If he does not, this will be enforced int he courts and we will take collective action in this House".
Minister James Duddridge, meanwhile, says the government will comply with the law, but adds: "One of the reasons we are at a low point is we asked the public for its view, and Parliament is now ignoring it".
Keir Starmer demands answers from Michael Gove
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has tweeted a copy of his open letter to Michael Gove -which challenges the cabinet minister about the government's Operation Yellowhammer no deal planning measures.
In it he said he is "deeply disappointed by your [Gove's] disregard and flippant response to the questions" asked by Sir Keir and his colleagues.
"This morning I have written to Michael Gove demanding answers about Operation Yellowhammer," he tweeted. "A no deal Brexit is not a game.
"Yesterday, the public were subjected to the spectacle of a government minister playing politics with the future of our country."
Lucas: 'Feels like Alice in Wonderland'
House of Commons
Parliament
An exasperated Caroline Lucas says it "feels like we've entered into surreal world, like Alice in Wonderland".
The Green Party MP criticises the answers from the minister, saying the government will both obey the law and not ask for an extension for Brexit.
She adds: "Anybody watching this will just think this government has lost leave of its senses.
"It can't claim two incompatible things and compatible."
James Duddridge replies: "I didn't quite keep up with all the Alice in Wonderland references, but I am happy to discuss it over a cup of tea - as long as we are not considered two mad hatters."
Sheriff: PM 'inciting hatred'
Victoria Derbyshire
Boris Johnson was "inciting hatred towards MPs" in the House of Commons on Wednesday, says Labour MP Paula Sheriff.
"I don't say that lightly - but I know that feeling is shared by many of us, not just in the Labour party," she says, noting that she has received support from a number of MPs.
Ms Sherriff referred to murdered MP Jo Cox in when addressing the House, saying MPs faced death threats from people using similar language.
She says that MPs, including herself, are "really frightened" by the abuse they receive, and that Mr Johnson's response "demeans the office of the prime minister".
"We absolutely urgently need to dial down the rhetoric," she adds. "We do have far more in common. Let's try and resolve this in a way that doesn't make people fear for their safety."
Nandy: 'Clear electoral strategy' from PM
House of Commons
Parliament
Back to today's proceedings in the House of Commons.
Labour MP Lisa Nandy, who has been pushing for a deal for Brexit, says she has been trying to work cross-party to achieve one.
But she tells Brexit minister James Duddridge: "We can see what is happening here. We can see what the prime minister was doing with that horrendous, divisive language yesterday.
"We can see that this is a clear electoral strategy to whip up hate and try to divide us, and to whip up the hate of people against Parliament.
"For those of us who do want to work cross party to achieve a deal this is making it much, much more difficult."
What happened yesterday?
If you're struggling to keep up or just want to refresh your memory of yesterday's events in Parliament, BBC Political Correspondent Jonathan Blake rounds up the day's events here.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced anger in the House of Commons on Wednesday, as MPs returned to the chamber a day after the Supreme Court ruled his prorogation of Parliament unlawful.
He said the court was "wrong" to rule on the suspension, ignoring calls to apologise and challenging opposition MPs to back a general election.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the PM was "not fit for office, and bitter exchanges went on late into the evening as the prime minister accused his challengers of blocking Brexit.
Boles: ‘I must do better’
The MP, who quit the Tory Party over Brexit, tweets…
Watson: Jo Cox could have 'healed a divided nation'
Labour deputy leader Tom Watson tweeted: "I've been thinking very deeply about Jo Cox in the last couple of days, not least because I spent time with her sister yesterday.
"Jo was a future party leader and potential prime minister.
"She could have healed a divided nation and we would have been proud of her."
'About to tell the kids'
Jo Cox's husband, Brendan Cox, tweets...
House of Commons
BBC News Channel
House of Commons
House of Commons
House of Commons
House of Commons
House of Commons
House of Commons
