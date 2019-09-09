Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Parliament's last day before a five-week suspension.

Downing Street has now confirmed that the suspension - officially known as prorogation - until 14 October will begin at the end of today's sitting.

In what is shaping up to be a rather busy final day, MPs are expected to once again reject the government's call for a snap general election on 15 October.

Before that, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will request an urgent debate on the rule of law, amid concerns No 10 may seek to get round opposition-backed legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.

And Dominic Grieve, a Tory MP until he was kicked out last week, will apply for an urgent debate of his own - it is not yet clear what the subject will be.