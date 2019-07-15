Latest from the Commons

Business in the Upper House also gets underway at 14.30 BST, with questions to ministers on topics such as BBC funding, childhood obesity and automation in the NHS.

This afternoon peers will be debating legislation on the re-establishment of devolved government in Northern Ireland which was amended in the Commons last week.

MPs voted to change Northern Ireland's abortion law and introduce same-sex marriage if devolution is not restored at Stormont by 21 October.

Some have said the amendments breach the principle of devolution, whilst others have argued the abortion amendment is not workable in its current form.

Peers will also consider an attempt to make it harder for a future PM to force through no-deal Brexit against the wishes of Parliament.

The amendment will be debated by peers tonight, although it may not be pushed to a vote until the bill reaches the report stage, due on Wednesday.