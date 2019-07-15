Latest from the Commons

Business in the Upper House also gets underway at 14.30 BST,\nwith questions to ministers on topics such as BBC funding, childhood obesity\nand automation in the NHS. This afternoon peers will be debating legislation on the\nre-establishment of devolved government in Northern Ireland which was amended\nin the Commons last week. MPs voted to change Northern Ireland's abortion law and\nintroduce same-sex marriage if devolution is not restored at Stormont by 21\nOctober. Some have said the amendments breach the principle of\ndevolution, whilst others have argued the abortion amendment is not workable in its current form . Peers will also consider an attempt to make it harder for a\nfuture PM to force through no-deal Brexit against the wishes of Parliament. The amendment will be debated by peers tonight, although it\nmay not be pushed to a vote until the bill reaches the report stage, due on\nWednesday.
