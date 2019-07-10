Welcome to our coverage from the House of Commons today. The day will start at 11:30 BST with questions to Cabinet Office ministers. At midday, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will face off in prime minister's questions. Shortly after, the Commons will hear an urgent question on universal credit fraud. After, there's the second reading of the Animal Welfare bill. The Commons will close today with a general debate on climate change.
