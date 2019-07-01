Latest from the Commons

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

In the House of Commons, MPs put questions to the Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd; then Health Secretary Matt Hancock will make a statement on a long-term plan for the NHS.

The bulk of the day will be taken up with an estimates day debate - a motion authorising expenditure for various government departments.

The House of Lords, meanwhile, will be debating a report on regenerating seaside towns.

