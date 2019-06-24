Latest from the Commons

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the House of Commons.

The day begins with education questions followed by a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May on last week's European Council.

MPs will then consider a bill extending the lease for Kew Gardens - this is expected to be passed quickly.

Next follows debate of a motion to approve a statutory instrument (SI) committing the UK to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, by way of an amendment to the target enshrined in the 2008 Climate Change Act.

BBC parliamentary correspondent Mark D'arcy says the SI "looks unlikely to result in a tight vote; it has cross-party backing, so it should sail through - but expect a bit of flack from the Commons' climate change sceptics".