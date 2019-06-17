Live
Latest from the Commons
Summary
- Now: Minister responds to urgent question on violent crime
- Next: Urgent question on the listeria outbreak in hospital food
- Then: Urgent questions on recall of Whirlpool tumble driers and Gulf of Oman tanker attacks
- Later: MPs debate bill to bring forward next revaluation for business rates in England and Wales
- House of Lords sits from 14.30 BST
No single answer to violent crime, says minster
Responding, Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins says events in London over the weekend are a "stark reminder that serious violence is a serious threat".
There is "no single answer" to the issue, she says, which is why the government is taking action "on a number of fronts".
She says the government's Serious Violence Fund announced in March's spring statement is "already helping the police".
But she cautions that the "root causes" of violence will take time to tackle.
MP asks urgent question on violent crime
That’s questions to housing ministers finished.
Next this afternoon, Labour’s Jim Fitzpatrick - who represents an east London constituency - will ask an urgent question about how to protect people from violent crime.
It comes after a man, believed to be in his 40s, became the fourth person to be killed in London in three days - there have been two other stabbings and a shooting.
Funding for non-ACM cladding removal 'under review'
Labour MP Clive Betts asks whether the government will provide funding for the removal of kinds of non-aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding if it is proven to be dangerous.
Housing Secretary James Brokenshire says a review of non-ACM cladding types is "ongoing" and he is "keeping the situation under careful review".
Minister defends relaxation of planning rules
Outgoing Lid Dem leader Sir Vincle Cable says changes to permitted development (PD) rules in England have led to the creation of a "significant amount" of new housing that fails to meet accepted safety standards.
Critics say the changes - which allow offices and industrial buildings to be converted into homes without planning permission - have led to sub-standard homes.
However Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry says he does not accept Sir Vince's criticism, although he says ministers are "looking at" PD rules.
The policy, he says, has delivered more than 40,000 new homes.
Labour attacks government over housing record
Shadow housing minister John Healey accuses the Conservatives of "failing young people on housing", saying they have "no plan to fix the housing crisis".
He says around one in five people who have qualified under the government's Help to Buy loan scheme are not even using it to buy their first home.
Housing Secretary James Brokenshire replies that Mr Healey's comments are a "bit rich", and says housebuilding under the last Labour government fell to lows not seen since the 1920s.
He also criticises Labour's opposition to government cuts to stamp duty for first-time buyers.
Monday in the Commons
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the day in Parliament.
The Commons day will get under way shortly, when housing ministers will face an hour or so of scheduled departmental scrutiny from MPs.
After this there will be four urgent questions on violent crime, the listeria outbreak in hospital food, the recall of Whirlpool tumble driers and the Gulf of Oman tanker attacks.
The day’s main legislating will be the second reading of the Non-Domestic Rating (Lists) Bill, which brings forward by one year the next revaluation for business rates in England and Wales to April 2021.
Today’s closing - or adjournment - debate will be on the local housing allowance for calculating housing benefit in Nottingham.