Latest from the Commons

Responding, Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins says events in London over the weekend are a "stark reminder that serious violence is a serious threat".

There is "no single answer" to the issue, she says, which is why the government is taking action "on a number of fronts".

She says the government's Serious Violence Fund announced in March's spring statement is "already helping the police".

But she cautions that the "root causes" of violence will take time to tackle.