Latest from the Commons

The Commons day begins with questions to the Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, and his team of ministers.

Then, there are two urgent questions. Labour's shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne will be questioning ministers about serious case reviews into murders in Northamptonshire.

Labour's Catherine West will then ask an urgent question about Hong Kong. After that, ministers will make two statements: on Grenfell response and on Ford in Bridgend.

That's ahead of the day's main business - the remaining stages of the National Insurance Contributions (Termination Awards and Sporting Testimonials) Bill and a debate on a motion on the Mineworkers' Pension Scheme.