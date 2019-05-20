Latest from the Commons

Live
Summary
- Commons day begins with questions to defence ministers
- Then: Urgent question on the use of torture overseas
- Followed by: Statement on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- Change UK to apply for emergency Brexit debate on revoking Article 50
- Later: MPs debate legislation on modernisation of tax collection
- House of Lords sits from 14.30 BST
Change UK bid for emergency debate on revoking Article 50
Interim leader tweets...
Over in the House of Lords...
The House of Lords has started with Conservative Lord Michael Dobbs asking the government for its plans to establish a Royal Commission or an inquiry into the EU referendum.
Coming up in the Commons
Monday in the Commons starts with Penny Mordaunt taking questions for the first time in her new role as defence secretary.
This will be followed by an urgent question on torture overseas from Tory MP David Davis at about 15:30 BST.
International Development Secretary Rory Stewart will then make a statement on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
And Change UK will apply for emergency Brexit debate on revoking Article 50.
From 17:15 the main business of the Commons starts with the consideration of the Non-Domestic Rating (Preparation for Digital Services) Bill.