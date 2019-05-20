Latest from the Commons

Monday in the Commons starts with Penny Mordaunt taking questions for the first time in her new role as defence secretary.

This will be followed by an urgent question on torture overseas from Tory MP David Davis at about 15:30 BST.

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart will then make a statement on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

And Change UK will apply for emergency Brexit debate on revoking Article 50.

From 17:15 the main business of the Commons starts with the consideration of the Non-Domestic Rating (Preparation for Digital Services) Bill .