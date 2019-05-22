Senedd
Live

AMs quiz finance minister

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Minister for Finance and Trefnydd
  2. Questions to the Minister for International Relations and Welsh Language
  3. Questions to the Assembly Commission
  4. Debate on the Petitions Committee report: Petition P-05-784 Prescription drug dependence and withdrawal - recognition and support
  5. Welsh Conservatives debate - The Economy
  6. Short Debate: Breathing easier in Wales: Pulmonary rehabilitation and smoking cessation services.