Llywydd to consider four AMs’ request to form Brexit Party group

Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders also calls on the Welsh Government to "urgently address the support needs of young adult carers, as well as barriers to education, training and employment they face, including:

a) early identification of young carers to help them with accessible support and reduce the likelihood of young people disengaging from education;

b) bringing forward national introduction of the young carers’ ID card alongside a duty for local authorities to implement the card;

c) increasing awareness of local authorities of their duties under the Social Services and Wellbeing (Wales) Act 2014 to promote the wellbeing of carers who need support; and

d) helping young carers to access post-16 education, including through the introduction of a concessionary travel scheme."