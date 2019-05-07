Live
MPs question health ministers
Summary
- MPs will start questioning Health and Social Care Ministers at 2:30pm
- Urgent question on Severe Disability Premium at 3:30pm
- Urgent question on East Midlands Trains rail franchise to follow
- Northern Ireland Bombardier sale urgent question at 5:30pm
- A statement on protected places of worship at 6:30pm
- Timpson review of school exclusions statement at 7:30pm
- Ten minute rule bill on banking at around 8:30pm
- MPs will debate wild animals in circuses bill later this evening