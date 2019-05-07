Live

MPs question health ministers

Summary

  1. MPs will start questioning Health and Social Care Ministers at 2:30pm
  2. Urgent question on Severe Disability Premium at 3:30pm
  3. Urgent question on East Midlands Trains rail franchise to follow
  4. Northern Ireland Bombardier sale urgent question at 5:30pm
  5. A statement on protected places of worship at 6:30pm
  6. Timpson review of school exclusions statement at 7:30pm
  7. Ten minute rule bill on banking at around 8:30pm
  8. MPs will debate wild animals in circuses bill later this evening