Latest from the Commons

Hello and welcome to our coverage of events in Westminster. We begin this afternoon with questions to education ministers. That'll be followed by three urgent questions.

The first concerns the future of university tuition fees for European students after Brexit. The second is on the news that victims of crime, including those alleging rape, are to be asked to hand their phones over to police - or risk prosecutions not going ahead. The third relates to the HS2 rail project.

Later in the day there'll be a statement on plans to hold new talks with Northern Ireland's political party leaders in an effort to break the deadlock at Stormont.