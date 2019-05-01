Senedd
AMs quiz education minister

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Minister for Education
  2. Questions to the Minister for Health and Social Services
  3. Debate on the Public Accounts Committee report: The Welsh Government's relationship with Pinewood
  4. Debate on the External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee report: Wales' future relationship with Europe and the World
  5. Plaid Cymru debate - Worker's Rights
  6. Plaid Cymru debate - Climate Change
  7. Short Debate: An Oath to the People