MPs return after Easter recess

- Commons resumes after Easter break with questions to Justice Secretary David Gauke
- Then: Urgent questions on climate change protests and awarding of south-eastern railway franchise
- Followed by: Statements on Sri Lanka bomb attacks and killing of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland
- A third statement, on climate change policy, will follow later this evening
- The House of Lords returns tomorrow
MPs to observe minute's silence for Sri Lanka attacks
Speaker John Bercow tells MPs that the Commons will observe a minute’s silence later to remember the victims of the bomb attacks in Sri Lanka.
This will take place after today’s two urgent statements and before the first of the three ministerial statements, he says.
Change UK launches European election campaign
Journalist Rachel Johnson - sister of Boris - and ex-BBC correspondent Gavin Esler are among the candidates standing for Change UK.
Formerly The Independent Group, the party is made up of ex-Labour and Tory MPs who quit their parties.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the House of Commons today, as MPs return from their Easter recess.
Business will get under way at 14.30 BST, when Justice Secretary David Gauke will take questions during a scheduled scrutiny session.
After this there are two urgent questions: on the ongoing climate change protests by the Extinction Rebellion group, and the delay in awarding the south-eastern railway franchise.
Government ministers will also be making statements on the Easter bomb attacks in Sri Lanka, the killing of journalist Lyra McKee during rioting in Northern Ireland, and climate change policy.
After this MPs will debate a number of pieces of Brexit-related secondary legislation.