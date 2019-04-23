MPs return after Easter recess

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the House of Commons today, as MPs return from their Easter recess.

Business will get under way at 14.30 BST, when Justice Secretary David Gauke will take questions during a scheduled scrutiny session.

After this there are two urgent questions: on the ongoing climate change protests by the Extinction Rebellion group, and the delay in awarding the south-eastern railway franchise.

Government ministers will also be making statements on the Easter bomb attacks in Sri Lanka, the killing of journalist Lyra McKee during rioting in Northern Ireland, and climate change policy.

After this MPs will debate a number of pieces of Brexit-related secondary legislation.