Lords scrutinise Brexit bill

The public's dissatisfaction with how government is working is at a 15-year high, an influential study of political engagement suggests.

Levels of unhappiness are now greater than in the wake of the MPs' expenses scandal, the Hansard Society found.

More than half of the 1,200 people questioned thought the UK was in decline and needed a "strong leader who is willing to break the rules".

And more than 40% said they could support new parties with radical ideas.

