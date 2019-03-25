Brexit: Theresa May faces MPs

HoC Copyright: HoC

Continuing her statement, Theresa May tells MPs that the government will oppose the amendment seeking to take control of the parliamentary agenda on Wednesday.

She says this would be an "unwelcome precedent".

However she says the government is committed to providing time for MPs to debate alternative options - with the procedure to be determined by Parliament.

She adds that she is "sceptical" about such an approach, which she says has in the past produced "contradictory" outcomes or no outcome at all.

The government cannot commit to implement the outcome of such votes, she adds.