Brexit: Theresa May faces MPs

- Theresa May rules out third vote on Brexit deal on Tuesday
- She tells MPs there is not sufficient support at moment for another vote
- MPs will later debate and vote on alternatives to her Brexit strategy
- They are expected to back a plan allowing time this week for 'indicative votes' on alternatives to PM's deal
- The DUP has said its position has not changed and it will not be backing the PM's deal
- Meanwhile, the EU Commission says it has completed its preparations for a no-deal scenario
By Paul Seddon, Richard Morris, Kate Whannel and Gavin Stamp
PM 'sceptical' about indicative votes plan
House of Commons
Parliament
Continuing her statement, Theresa May tells MPs that the government will oppose the amendment seeking to take control of the parliamentary agenda on Wednesday.
She says this would be an "unwelcome precedent".
However she says the government is committed to providing time for MPs to debate alternative options - with the procedure to be determined by Parliament.
She adds that she is "sceptical" about such an approach, which she says has in the past produced "contradictory" outcomes or no outcome at all.
The government cannot commit to implement the outcome of such votes, she adds.
PM says insufficient support for MV3
BBC political correspondent tweets...
May 'sceptical' of indicative votes
BBC political correspondent tweets...
BreakingNo third vote on Brexit deal yet - PM
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Theresa May has ruled out a third Commons vote on her Brexit deal on Tuesday.
She tells MPs there is not enough support in Parliament at the moment for another meaningful vote, but she continues to have discussions with MPs to see if they can be convinced to vote for the deal.
In her statement to MPs, she says that the EU Council has reiterated again that there "could be no re-opening of the withdrawal agreement".
The UK has an extension to 11pm on the 12th of April, she says, in the event that no deal is agreed by Parliament.
Any further extension, and the UK will need to take part in elections for the European parliament.
PM on her feet
BBC political editor tweets...
The elephant in the room?
Daily Mail political editor tweets...
May to tell MPs 'not enough support for MV3'
Guardian's political correspondent tweets....
How Commons action may pan out
Theresa May is due in the Commons at 15.30 GMT. Officially, she will be reporting back to MPs after last week’s Brussels summit, where EU leaders agreed a plan to delay Brexit.
From around 17.00 GMT, MPs will begin debating another so-called ‘neutral’ – or plain – motion endorsing the government’s Brexit strategy.
More interest lies in the various amendments that have been put down setting out alternative plans – Speaker John Bercow will select which ones can be discussed at the start of the debate.
Among the seven amendments that have been tabled is one which would allow MPs to take control of the parliamentary agenda on Wednesday to put forward business motions relating to Brexit.
This would allow MPs to stage a series of so-called indicative votes to determine support for alternatives to the PM’s Brexit deal.
Those MPs whose amendments are selected will decide whether to put them to a vote from 22.00 GMT.
Corbyn 'made clear no basis for third vote'
BBC political correspondent tweets...
MPs questioning defence ministers
House of Commons
Parliament
Ahead of Theresa May's statement later this afternoon, business in the Commons has just begun with questions to ministers at the Ministry of Defence.
What are indicative votes?
Laurence Sleator
BBC Political Research Unit
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of another busy day for Brexit.
Theresa May is due to make a statement on Brexit to MPs at around 15.30 GMT, which will be followed by a debate on next steps.
Later today, MPs will then vote on alternatives to the prime minister’s Brexit strategy.
They are expected to back a plan to carve out parliamentary time later this week for a series of so-called ‘indicative votes’ on other Brexit options.
Earlier today, ministers told the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg that they were feeling “more positive” about being able to hold a third attempt this week to get the PM's deal approved.
However, the DUP has said its position has not changed and it will not be backing the deal, which has already been overwhelmingly rejected by MPs twice.