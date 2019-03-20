Live
AMs quiz economy minister
Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Minister for Economy and Transport
- Questions to the Counsel General and Brexit Minister
- Debate: Stage 4 of the Public Services Ombudsman (Wales) Bill
- Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: Mobile Action Plan Update
- Debate on the Children, Young People and Education Committee report: Degrees of Separation? The Impact of Brexit on Higher and Further Education
- Plaid Cymru debate - The Kurds in Turkey
- Plaid Cymru debate - Women against state pension inequality campaign
- Short Debate: services at Withybush hospital