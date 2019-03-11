Labour questions Brexit next steps

HoC Copyright: HoC

Education questions comes to an end and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn rises to ask his urgent question about progress made in achieving legal changes to the EU Withdrawal Agreement and the timetable for approval in this House through a meaningful vote.

Brexit Minister Robin Walker says negotiations are ongoing and "at a critical stage".

He adds that the Brexit secretary will be making a statement later this afternoon and that the Attorney General Geoffrey Cox will update MPs on the outcome of negotiations.

He confirms that a "meaningful vote" will take place tomorrow.