MPs question defence secretary

- Commons day begins with questions to Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson
- It comes after reports that a speech he made last week angered China
- Then: Urgent question on UK nationals returning from Syria
- Followed by: Another urgent question on collapse of regional airline Flybmi
- First sitting of Parliament since seven MPs resigned from Labour Party this morning
Bercow pays tribute to Paul Flynn
Opening the sitting, Speaker John Bercow pays tribute to Paul Flynn - the veteran Labour MP who has died after a long illness.
Mr Bercow says Paul Flynn was "every inch an exemplar parliamentarian".
"He spoke his mind, he did it his way, he did it with eloquence, with knowledge, with character...Paul will be greatly missed," he adds.
Where will ex-Labour MPs sit?
Who are the Labour MPs resigning?
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Parliament today – after seven MPs resigned from the Labour Party this morning in protest at Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.
The day will be getting underway shortly, when Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson will face a scheduled departmental scrutiny session.
It follows reports that he had angered Beijing with a speech last week in which he indicated the UK's intention to send an aircraft carrier to the Pacific.
Parliament was meant to be on a break this week – but it was cancelled to deal with legislation related to Brexit.