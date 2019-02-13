AMs debate prisons and prisoners

Labour's Jane Hutt, the Deputy Minister and Chief Whip, says she did object to the Plaid Cymru motion, but the Llywydd says she did not hear the objection so the Plaid Cymru motion has been passed.
'Supports the principle of voting rights for prisoners at Welsh elections'
AMs pass the Welsh Government amendment to delete the entire UKIP motion and to replace with a proposal that the assembly:
1. Believes that prisons should be places of reform and rehabilitation.
2. Supports the principle of voting rights for prisoners at Welsh elections, but awaits the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee’s report.
There were 34 for, 4 abstentions and 10 against.
'Rehabilitative services, community sentences and reducing reoffending'
Conservative Mark Isherwood welcomes the "focus by the Ministry of Justice on rehabilitative services, community sentences and reducing reoffending", and notes that the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee have an ongoing Inquiry into voting rights for prisoners.
He says "existing prisoner voting rights should not be extended in future".
'Prisoners should not be given the right to vote in Welsh elections'
The topic chosen for the United Kingdom Independence Party debate is prisons and prisoners.
UKIP propose that the assembly:
1. Believes that prisons should be places of reform and rehabilitation, and that imprisonment is a punishment for those found guilty of a crime.
2. Resolves that prisoners should not be given the right to vote in Welsh elections.
Plaid Cymru motion passed
Nobody objects to the Plaid Cymru motion, despite the Welsh Government and the Conservatives tabling amendments, so the assembly pass the proposal "calling on the Welsh Government to retain the Welsh Independent Living Grant in full".
The Welsh Government amendment was to delete all the Plaid Cymru motion and replace with a proposal that the assembly:
1. Recognises the Welsh Government has always committed the full amount of funding transferred for the Independent Living Fund for that purpose.
2. Commits the Welsh Government to work with recipients and local authorities to ensure the intentions of the Welsh Independent Living Grant continue to be delivered in Wales.
'Resources are no barrier to a full package of care and support'
Deputy Health and Social Services Minister Julie Morgan says while the majority of former ILF [Independent Living Fund] recipients are receiving the same or more care as they were previously, a significant number have experienced a reduction in hours of support, and there is also considerable variation in the reductions in support.
She says "I have therefore written to local government leaders to request a pause of the transition with immediate effect in order to bring in the revised arrangements.
"This is a significant change of approach that ensures that the needs of former WILG recipients will be fully met, and that resources are no barrier to a full package of care and support."
Labour's Mike Hedges had planned to vote against Welsh Government
Labour's Mike Hedges says he has changed his voting intention following the Welsh Government's change of policy. He says the change is now in line with Labour party policy so he can vote in favour.
'Safeguard the rights of disabled people to live independent lives'
Conservative Mark Isherwood calls on the Welsh Government to "ensure that disabled people are full partners in the design and operation of an Independent Living Fund for Wales which safeguards the rights of disabled people to live independent lives".
Welsh Government behaviour 'like the Tories in London'
Yesterday the Welsh Government said anyone wanting a "second opinion" could have an "independent social work assessment" and the move to the new system would be put on hold while new arrangements are put in place.
Leanne Wood welcomes the changes, but says "the behaviour of this government as a whole until now demonstrates similarity to the approach that we've seen from the Tories in London".
Plaid Cymru debate
The topic chosen for the Plaid Cymru debate is the Welsh Independent Living Grant.
Plaid Cymru's motion is to call on the Welsh Government to retain the Welsh Independent Living Grant in full.
The Welsh Independent Living Grant (WILG) is being scrapped with councils taking over funding care for the more than 1,000 people receiving it.
Previous social care minister Huw Irranca Davies had insisted there would be "no losers" due to the changes.
But, in October, BBC Wales discovered around 100 of the 600 recipients reassessed had lost some support.
The fact that the contracts were never put to the open market led to auditors criticising the accounts for 2015/16 in what is known as a "qualification" - they were unable to say if the deals were lawful or not.
But despite this incredibly strong - and rare - criticism of a public body, NRW embarked on a further 59 contracts with three different firms which were again not tendered.
It sparked a qualification to the annual accounts for a third year.
One recommendations is that "should the independent review
findings on the failures of governance be insufficient, that the Welsh Government
ensures that there is an immediate comprehensive review of governance within
Natural Resources Wales, examining how these failures were able to occur".
Mr Ramsay says the committee was "extremely disappointed" that NRW's accounts were qualified for three consecutive years. The agency - responsible for publicly-owned woodland across Wales - repeatedly sold its timber without going to the open market.
NRW called in experts, Grant Thornton, to review its processes after the Wales Audit Office put a black mark against its 2017/2018 accounts for the third year running.
Gareth Bennett says UKIP opposes the proposal to allow 16-year-olds to vote at the next assembly election.
'Senedd' would reflect the institution's growing powers
"I understand the sensitivity about the name change," says Plaid Cymru's Dai Lloyd, adding Senedd would reflect the institution's growing powers.
Senedd 'not so well established among constituents'
Renaming the assembly the Senedd is "work in progress" says Conservative David Melding.
He says he would prefer to use "senedd" but the word is "not so well established among constituents".
Bill 'not as clear and as accessible as possible'
Counsel General Jeremy Miles welcomes the bill which he describes an an "important milestone in the devolution journey".
However, he warns "it's very important that the provisions on the name-change as on other matters are as clear and as accessible as possible. As the bill is currently drafted, I am concerned that this is not the case".
'Air quality legislation fit for modern challenges'
The topic chosen for the Short Debate by Dai Lloyd (South Wales West) is "air quality legislation fit for modern challenges".
