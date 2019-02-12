AMs debate substance misuse

AMs approve the draft Developments of National Significance (Specified Criteria, Fees and Fees for Deemed Applications) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2019 .

There were 35 for, two abstentions and 9 against.

According to the Report of the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee "currently, the default position is that the consenting of newly devolved projects will require planning permission from the Local Planning Authority (“LPA”).

"This creates a perverse situation whereby already devolved smaller scale projects are consented by the Welsh Ministers, whereas larger scale generating stations are consented at the local level by LPAs. These Regulations alter this anomaly by ensuring a proportionate consenting procedure is in place."