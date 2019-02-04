Live
MPs question education ministers
Summary
- Commons sits from 2.30pm for Education questions
- Urgent questions on knife crime and US withdrawal from nuclear treaties
- Statement on decision by Nissan to move X-Trail car production
- General debate on sport for rest of day
- After questions, peers examine Trade Bill
By Sophie Morris, Richard Morris and Alex Partridge
Baroness Blackwood introduced to Lords
The Lords are introducing the new Conservative Peer, Baroness Blackwood of North Oxford.
During her time in the Commons, she was a member of the Home Affairs Committee and later became chair of the Science and Technology Committee. She was an MP from 2010-2017, after Liberal Democrat Layla Moran won her seat in 2017.
Baroness Blackwood has been brought in following the resignation of Lord O'Shaughnessy as a health minister, and it's widely expected that she will take up the post of minister in the Department for Health.
'Funding still leaves FE sector with challenges ahead'
Labour MP Ruth Cadbury opens today's questions to education ministers, asking what discussions have been had with the Chancellor of the Exchequer on funding priorities for post-16 education in the forthcoming spending review.
Education Minister Anne Milton says the government is working closely with the Treasury to consider how effective current spending is on post-16 education.
"There has been money going in, but I am aware that the base rate for post-16 education funding still leaves the FE sector with challenges ahead," she adds.
Ms Cadbury says not enough is being invested in T-Levels and more practical further education qualifications, and that this should be a priority of the government who are "oblivious" to staff strikes across the FE sector.
Ms Milton says that she "understands the challenges" faced by post-16 education institutions, and that £2bn has been put forward by the government towards apprenticeship training from 2020.
The Lords start at 2:30pm with an introduction to new peer and former Oxford MP Nicola Blackwood.
There are oral questions on Brexit, Northern Ireland and grooming gangs. Then there's an urgent question on Venezuela.
Finally, the Lords will finish their day considering changes to the Trade Bill at its committee stage.
Today in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
Our coverage of the Commons begins at 2.30pm with questions to the Education Secretary Damian Hinds and his ministers.
The Speaker has granted two urgent questions today. The first, introduced by Labour MP Vernon Coaker, is on the Home Secretary Sajid Javid’s new policy of Knife Crime Prevention Orders which was unveiled last week.
The home secretary says the ASBO-style orders will give police more power to impose curfews and send young people aged over 12 caught with knives on educational courses.
The second urgent question of the day is from Labour MP Fabian Hamilton on the US withdrawal from nuclear treaties.
Last week US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that from 2 February the US is suspending its participation in the important Cold War-era disarmament agreement - the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
Business Secretary Greg Clark will then deliver a statement on Nissan’s Sunderland plant after the company confirmed yesterday that its new model, the X-Trail, will be manufactured in Japan instead of Sunderland.
Earlier this afternoon Business Minister Richard Harrington said a £60m support package for Nissan's Sunderland plant "still stands", despite the decision not to build its latest SUV in the UK.
To close the afternoon, MPs will have a general debate on sport.
What's going on this week?
We'll be looking at debates and questions in the Commons and the Lords today. If you want to look ahead, read BBC parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog which outlines what's on in the Commons and the Lords.