MPs question education ministers

Labour MP Ruth Cadbury opens today's questions to education ministers, asking what discussions have been had with the Chancellor of the Exchequer on funding priorities for post-16 education in the forthcoming spending review.

Education Minister Anne Milton says the government is working closely with the Treasury to consider how effective current spending is on post-16 education.

"There has been money going in, but I am aware that the base rate for post-16 education funding still leaves the FE sector with challenges ahead," she adds.

Ms Cadbury says not enough is being invested in T-Levels and more practical further education qualifications, and that this should be a priority of the government who are "oblivious" to staff strikes across the FE sector.

Ms Milton says that she "understands the challenges" faced by post-16 education institutions, and that £2bn has been put forward by the government towards apprenticeship training from 2020.