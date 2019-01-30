Live
MEPs react to Brexit votes
A guide to how European Parliament plenary sessions work is available here.
Summary
- MEPs react to call from UK Parliament for Brexit deal to be renegotiated
- They have previously insisted the agreement cannot be reopened
- Speeches marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day open sitting
- Later: MEPs will debate alleged breaches of the EU's core values in Hungary
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Watch: Juncker calls for clarity from MPs
Gualtieri: EU has already conceded on backstop
Brexit debate
European Parliament
Brussels
Another member of the steering group, Italian social democrat Roberto Gualtieri, says the "risk of no-deal has increased".
He says replacing the backstop with so-called 'alternative arrangements' is "not a workable option".
He says it is also worth pointing out that the EU has already agreed to change its original backstop proposal, to allow the whole of the UK to stay in a customs union [rather than just Northern Ireland].
This was "not an easy concession", he says. He adds that the only alternative to avoid the need for a backstop is for the UK to ask for a closer relationship with the EU.
German MEP: Backstop 'was British proposal'
Brexit debate
European Parliament
Brussels
The first MEP to speak is German Christian democrat Elmar Brok, who sits on the European Parliament's Brexit steering committee.
He suggests this this is the "third or fourth time" that the UK side has proposed changing the Irish border backstop plan, and "nothing new" has been put forward by MPs.
He adds that the backstop plan was a "British proposal" made during the negotiations.
"You in London have to sit down and talk to each other," he says.
Wishful thinking from annunciator?
Labour MEP tweets
What decisions do MEPs make on Brexit?
The European Parliament has not been directly taking part in Brexit negotiations, but must ratify any final deal before it comes into force.
The 751-strong assembly has been co-ordinating its Brexit position through a small committee of senior MEPs known as the Brexit steering group.
The assembly’s Brexit spokesman, Guy Verhofstadt, recently said MEPs will continue their ratification procedure of the November deal.
He said this would send an "important political signal" that the withdrawal agreement will not be negotiated.
'We need the backstop as it is' - Barnier
Brexit debate
European Parliament
Brussels
Continuing, Michel Barnier says the Irish border issue is also about protecting consumers within the EU's single market.
"We owe that protection to all of those in the internal market," he adds, before denouncing a "blame game" from the UK.
The EU has committed to work on finding alternative arrangements to replace the backstop "as soon as the withdrawal agreement is signed", he says.
However he says at the moment no-one can say "what form these arrangements will take". He says the idea of time-limiting the backstop "undermines" the idea itself.
"We need this backstop as it is," he tells the chamber.
He repeats the EU position that they are ready to respond if the UK decides to "move beyond a simple trade agreement".
Barnier: Backstop plan 'is not dogmatism'
Brexit debate
European Parliament
Brussels
European Commission Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says Theresa May is now distancing herself from "the agreement she herself has negotiated".
He says the EU "shares the will" of the UK Parliament to avoid the UK leaving the EU without a deal, and the current deal is the "best and only means" to do this.
"This agreement will not be renegotiated," he also says.
The Irish border backstop plan is "not dogmatism" but a "pragmatic response" to the "unique situation" on the island of Ireland following the UK's Brexit plans, he adds.
Juncker: Brexit deal 'cannot be renegotiated'
Brexit debate
European Parliament
Brussels
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says the Brexit withdrawal deal is the "best and only deal possible".
The withdrawal deal "cannot be renegotiated" and the votes yesterday "do not change that", he says.
The concept of replacing the backstop plan for avoiding a hard Irish border with alternative arrangements is "not new", he says.
He says the EU has "no incentive, no desire" to use the backstop, but it is needed as a "safety net". Ireland's border is also Europe's border, he tells MEPs.
However he says he still believes there "can and will be" an agreement with the UK.
What do MEPs say about Brexit deal?
Senior MEPs reacted positively to the agreement the UK reached with the EU in November – and insisted it is the only deal available.
After the Commons rejected the deal earlier this month, the leaders of the political groups issued a statement reiterating that the deal cannot be renegotiated.
They threatened to vote down any deal that did not include an “all-weather backstop-insurance” plan for avoiding a hardening of the Irish border.
MEPs have however welcomed plans to axe the £65 fee EU citizens were going to have to pay to secure the right to continue living in the UK after Brexit.
'No clear direction' from Westminster
Brexit debate
European Parliament
Brussels
Melania-Gabriela Ciot says its appears that there has still not been a "clear sense of direction" given by the UK Parliament in Westminster.
There is "more rather than less uncertainty", and a "disorderly exit" is now more likely, she says.
EU states have said a renegotiation of the deal is "not on the cards", but they should be open to "talks and clarifications" to help the ratification of the deal, she adds.
Brexit debate begins
With the agenda approved, MEPs will now begin their debate on Brexit.
First to speak will be Romanian European Affairs Minister Melania-Gabriela Ciot, representing Romania’s EU presidency.
MEPs keep debate on US-EU trade
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Strasbourg
There's also a request to postpone a scheduled debate this evening on EU-US trade relations.
The request comes from German MEP Bernd Lange, who chairs the European Parliament's international trade committee.
However his proposal is narrowly rejected, meaning the debate will stay on the agenda.
MEPs add debate on Venezuela
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Strasbourg
On behalf of the centre-right EPP group, Spanish MEP Esteban Gonzalez Pons requests a debate today on the political crisis in Venezuela.
MEPs will also vote on a resolution on the matter tomorrow. It comes after opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president last week.
The request is approved, and the debate will take place later today.
President announces Brexit scrutiny committee
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Brussels
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani announces that the constitutional affairs committee will take the lead in scrutinising the EU-UK Brexit deal.
MEPs will have to ratify any agreement before it can come into force.
EU leaders have asked the European Parliament to start its ratification procedure, he says.
Concern for single market from Belgian MEP
BBC's Europe Editor tweets
MEPs debate agenda
Next up, MEPs will discuss and approve today’s agenda.
Proposals to change the agenda can be made by a committee, a political group, or a group of 40 MEPs – and must then be approved by a simple majority.
German Jewish leader criticises Labour party
European Parliament
Brussels
Charlotte Knobloch, former President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, warns MEPs that anti-Semitism is "rearing its ugly head again" throughout Europe, and the number of witnesses to the Holocaust is decreasing every year.
The confidence of the Jewish community is "being eroded", she says, with an increase in both verbal and physical attacks on Jews.
She criticises the UK Labour party's record on anti-Semitism under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, saying the party is now one of the "most striking problem cases in Europe".
The party, she says, has been "transformed" in recent years and has "left the political centre far behind".
Tajani opens sitting
European Parliament
Brussels
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani opens the sitting by telling MEPs the Holocaust must be "constantly there as a warning".
He says there is a need to "do more" to defend the UN resolution which established International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
This includes rejecting "all forms" of Holocaust denial and supporting education programmes, he adds.
Good afternoon
Welcome to coverage of today’s ‘mini plenary’ sitting of the European Parliament in Brussels.
Later this afternoon, MEPs will debate the result of last night’s votes in Westminster – after MPs backed a plan to renegotiate the UK’s Brexit deal.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will speak during the debate, as well as senior MEPs representing the political groups.
However first, there will be a series of speeches to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which officially took place on Sunday.