MEPs react to Brexit votes

EBS Copyright: EBS

Another member of the steering group, Italian social democrat Roberto Gualtieri, says the "risk of no-deal has increased".

He says replacing the backstop with so-called 'alternative arrangements' is "not a workable option".

He says it is also worth pointing out that the EU has already agreed to change its original backstop proposal, to allow the whole of the UK to stay in a customs union [rather than just Northern Ireland].

This was "not an easy concession", he says. He adds that the only alternative to avoid the need for a backstop is for the UK to ask for a closer relationship with the EU.