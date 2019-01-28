MPs agree proxy voting scheme
Summary
- Housing, Communities and Local Government ministers questioned by MPs
- Two urgent questions - on Venezuela and on teacher recruitment
- MPs debate Immigration Bill
- Vote on proxy voting
- Lords hold Brexit debate
Live Reporting
By Sophie Morris, Robbie Hawkins and Richard Morris
All times stated are UK
MPs pass proxy voting motion
Proxy Voting Debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Concluding the debate, Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom says it is important that Parliament is made a modern workplace and this motion is the first movement towards this.
Philip Davies amendment (d), which concerns proxy voting rights for miscarriage, passes without division.
MPs then vote to pass the proxy voting motion without dividing to vote, allowing the year long pilot scheme to come into effect tomorrow.
That's where we leave our coverage of the Commons for today.
Motion 'has my full support as a dad' - Labour MP
Proxy Voting Debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP James Frith says it is "about time" that a proxy voting system is introduced.
He says when his wife was heavily pregnant during a high risk pregnancy she cried to a midwife over his absence while he was voting on legislation in Parliament.
"This place needs to be better and work better for those whose lives we are here to make better," he adds, "it has my full support as a dad."
Former chief whip defends importance of pairing system
Proxy Voting Debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Mark Harper says that as a former government chief whip he was responsible for maintaining the pairing system, and he regrets that trust was not able to be restored in the system.
That faith has not returned in pairing makes the changes necessary, he says, but shares a "note of caution" on the risk of transparency - pairing can be discreet way in which necessary absence can be managed.
"I want us to make sure that we don't implement a system that makes it more difficult for people to keep private things that need to be private."
Implementation of proxy voting system is 'overdue' - Tory MP
Proxy Voting Debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP David Davis says the implementation of a proxy voting system is "overdue".
Pairing is obsolete because in today’s politics being absent is not good enough, he adds.
Mr Davis says there will be issues with the system, and that he agrees with Philip Davies' amendment on proxy voting rights regarding miscarriages.
"This is a massively important issue," he says, "but this is not the end, it will lead to a whole series of reforms which are right and proper for this House."
'Any system that is better than pairing is fine'
Proxy Voting Debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Emma Reynolds says she was absent for a time from Parliament while on maternity leave, and while pairing worked for her it is not perfect.
"I want the right to have a baby and be able to represent my constituents," she says, adding that she has also suffered "reputational damage" as a result of her absence, with her name "trawled through the mud".
"Let us not make the perfect the enemy of the good," she says however, "any system that is better than pairing...is fine".
She expresses support for the extension of the proxy for fathers: "It is a crying shame that so few dads take up parental leave and if members of this house were to that lead and send out an example that would make a massive difference."
Tory MP calls for more proxy voting rights for fathers
Proxy Voting Debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Helen Whately says the motion will help to convince more women that being a member of Parliament and a mother does work.
She jokes about the timing of the debate this evening not being very family friendly, but says it is timely for the expectant mothers in the House.
She calls for fathers to be given more than two weeks opportunity to qualify for proxy voting, "as they are a crucial part of the support system".
Ms Whately says she fully supports proxy voting and moving towards it now.
Call for further proxy voting powers in future
Proxy Voting Debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Lib Dem Jo Swinson - who suffered a previous pairing mistake whilst on maternity leave last year - says she's delighted a change is being made.
She says she has been moved by male MPs who have talked of the guilt they feel as fathers unable to be with their children or for births due to parliamentary responsibilities.
She hopes proxy voting can be extended further for them, beyond just two weeks: "Dad's are incredibly important...we should make sure it happens for men as well."
Greater consideration needs to be taken for those with other caring needs or illness, she adds, and she hopes proxy voting can be taken further forward in future.
'Proxy voting has to be fair to people in every circumstance'
Proxy Voting Debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Philip Davies says he is sceptical about proxy voting as debates can affect votes, or a proxy could vote the wrong way.
"We shouldn't believe this will be a flawless system," he adds, noting that he acknowledges that the belief of the House is that a proxy voting system should be implemented, but thinks more detail is required.
"We must look at why fathers and mothers are being treated so differently," he adds, asking for clarification on why long-term illness is not included in the motion.
"If we are going to go down the road of proxy voting it has to be fair to people in every circumstance," he says.
Mr Davies says proxy voting should not be able to be used for private members bills, that the scenarios in which the system can be used must be debated and clarified, and that members should be "wary" about allowing proxy voting on report stages of bills when there are numerous amendments.
He says he hopes the government will accept his amendment.
Two Tory rebels on Immigration Bill vote
SNP: Let's not kid ourselves this has been good-natured progression
Proxy Voting Debate
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP spokesman Pete Wishart says his party "very much welcome" the change, echoing Valerie Vaz in pointing out how long ago MPs expressed support for it.
"Let's not kid ourselves that this has been a natural and good-natured progression," he says, although he praises Andrea Leadsom's role in driving the change through.
He praises Conservative MP Philip Davies and his amendment, which he says his party will support. He previously chided him for being a "dinosaur", he says, but "dinosaurs may even change their horns".
Mr Davies could even now be "a fully fledged proper member of the community of change in this House", he suggests.
'We must do better' - Equalities Committee chair
Proxy Voting Debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee Maria Miller says "we can be celebratory but we must also do better at shaping our vision for the future of this place".
This cannot be done in a piecemeal way, Ms Miller says, noting that the needs of other groups such as those that Mr Davies' amendment represents, should be addressed as well.
"We must not just take one issue at a time," she says.
Ms Miller says the select committee has decided to set up a sub-committee to scrutinise equality in Parliament, which she regards as "hugely important".
"We have to live up to expectations and we have do deliver now," she concludes.
Labour: Right that Parliament accommodates those with caring responsibilities
Proxy Voting Debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow leader of the House Valerie Vaz asks how it is that the year since MPs expressed support for proxy voting, it is only being voted on now by MPs.
Labour support the principle of proxy voting for parental absence, she says, pointing out that a proxy voting system works in New Zealand and Australia.
If the motion passes, she explains the maximum duration of a proxy for those on maternal leave is six months, whilst those on paternal leave are allowed two weeks.
"It is right that this House accommodates everyone who wants to use their caring responsibilities. Members who work hard to fulfil their duties on behalf of our constituents deserve to always have their voices heard in our good Parliament."
Andrea Leadsom opens proxy voting debate
Proxy Voting Debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom stands to move the motion on proxy voting, thanking the Speaker for ensuring that if passed, the proxy voting scheme can come into use tomorrow.
Ms Leadsom says she is "sympathetic" to the amendment surrounding proxy voting rights for those dealing with the issue of miscarriage, but says individuals may wish to remain anonymous and use the pairing scheme instead.
Conservative MP Philip Davies, who tabled the amendment, intervenes to say the individual may not want to be anonymous and should be allowed the choice of being able to have someone vote on their behalf.
Ms Leadsom says the motion will be a pilot scheme, and after this time there will be an opportunity for further opinions to be raised and the scheme to be expanded - but the motion and vote this evening will concern the pilot scheme.
"Ensuring every baby has the first start in life has been a priority for me for years," she adds, noting that she is committed to allowing Parliament to support this aim as much as possible.
Commons timetable criticised...
What is amendment (d)?
Conservative MP Philip Davies has tabled the amendment, which would extend the provision for a proxy vote for those MPs who have suffered a miscarriage, should they wish to exercise it.
MPs consider proxy voting change
House of Commons
Parliament
With the second reading of the Immigration Bill now complete, MPs are considering proxy voting in the House of Commons.
An hour has been allowed to debate and vote on the issue, first on an agreement to implement the system and then to a temporary amendment of standing orders (Parliament's rules) to allow a 12 month pilot.
Proxy voting would allow MPs on parental or adoption leave to nominate another MP to vote on their behalf. Currently such arrangements in Parliament are informal and operate at the party level.
The change follows repeated complaints about the current system. Last year, Conservative MP Brandon Lewis voted in a key vote, despite being "paired" with the Liberal Democrat, Jo Swinson, who was on maternity leave.
The issue re-emerged last week after Labour MP Tulip Siddiq was wheeled into last week's Brexit vote - having postponed a caesarean section and refusing a "pair" - blaming a lack of trust in the system.
MPs are not entirely united behind the change however, with Tory MP Philip Davies tabling a number of amendments to the motion.
Beginning the debate, Speaker John Bercow says he has selected amendment (d) - which concerns miscarriage - to the second motion. If it is agreed, it would not delay the pilot, but be incorporated into the scheme.
BreakingImmigration Bill passes first Commons stage
Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Following a division, MPs have voted to support the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill at second reading.
In all, 234 voted against the bill, but 297 voted in favour.
The bill - which makes the changes necessary for the UK to have an independent immigration policy post-Brexit - will now undergo further scrutiny at the next stage.