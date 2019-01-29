AMs debate obesity

Kirsty Williams says her plan is "ambitious and far-reaching".

Her plan is based on an independent review conducted by Prof Graham Donaldson in 2015 which recommended a new curriculum focusing on literacy, numeracy and digital skills.

The Welsh Government said it was being designed by teachers, would be based on six broad areas of learning and Welsh would no longer be considered a second language in English-medium schools, with more opportunities to use the language.

As part of the plans, English and Welsh will remain statutory, as will religious studies and relationships and sexuality education.

In addition, literacy, numeracy and digital competence will be statutory up to the age of 16.

Key stages will be removed and replaced with "progression steps" relating to expectations for learners ages five, eight, 11, 14 and 16.