Live
AMs debate obesity
Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
- 'Curriculum and Assessment Reform: A White Paper on Proposals for Legislative Change'
- 'Healthy Wales – Our national ambitions to prevent and reduce obesity in Wales'
- 'Making Wales a Nation of Sanctuary'
- Debate on the External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee reports on Brexit Preparedness
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
'Timetable must not be allowed to slip'
Helen Mary Jones says Plaid Cymru is "keen to support" the minister in the progress of this obesity strategy, which she points out is the "result of a Plaid Cymru amendment to the original legislation".
She calls on the minister to ensure the "October timetable is not allowed to slip".
'Key performance indicators needed'
Conservative Darren Millar calls for key performance indicators on tackling obesity so that the Welsh Government can be held to account.
Four main themes
The Welsh Government is consulting on a draft policy that has four main themes:
23% of adults in Wales classed as obese
We move on to a statement by the Minister for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething: "Healthy Weight: Healthy Wales – Our national ambitions to prevent and reduce obesity in Wales".
Obesity in Wales is worse than any other UK nation - 59% of adults are overweight, with 23% classed as obese, according to the National Survey for Wales 2016-17.
'Proposals are so vague'
UKIP's Michelle Brown says she does not disagree with the objectives of the new curriculum, but cites concern by the Association of Directors of Education in Wales and Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) that "pupils' learning could be left to chance because the proposals are so vague".
'Revolutionary changes to teaching methods'
Plaid Cymru's Sian Gwenllian questions the minister on three issues - workforce training, assessment arrangements and the impact on qualifications - as she says the new curriculum will need "revolutionary changes to teaching methods".
'List of Swiss cheeses rolling out from the Welsh Government recently'
Conservative Suzy Davies says her party will introduce amendments in due course, and says the government needs "to create certainty for those that will be responsible for implementing the bill in due course," and ensure "it doesn't join the list of Swiss cheeses that have been rolling out from the Welsh Government recently".
Focus on literacy, numeracy and digital skills
Kirsty Williams says her plan is "ambitious and far-reaching".
Her plan is based on an independent review conducted by Prof Graham Donaldson in 2015 which recommended a new curriculum focusing on literacy, numeracy and digital skills.
The Welsh Government said it was being designed by teachers, would be based on six broad areas of learning and Welsh would no longer be considered a second language in English-medium schools, with more opportunities to use the language.
As part of the plans, English and Welsh will remain statutory, as will religious studies and relationships and sexuality education.
In addition, literacy, numeracy and digital competence will be statutory up to the age of 16.
Key stages will be removed and replaced with "progression steps" relating to expectations for learners ages five, eight, 11, 14 and 16.
One of the biggest shake-ups of the school curriculum in decades
The first statement of the day is by the Minister for Education Kirsty Williams: "Curriculum and Assessment Reform: A White Paper on Proposals for Legislative Change".
One of the biggest shake-ups of the school curriculum in decades has moved a step closer.
A consultation began yesterday as Kirsty Williams unveiled a white paper setting out her vision for the future of education in Wales.
The delayed proposals have already been criticised by education bosses as "poorly defined" and "weak".
Business Statement and Announcement
We move on to the Business Statement and Announcement.
The Trefnydd Rebecca Evans outlines the assembly's future business and responds to requests from AMs.
Work on a third Menai crossing will continue
Work on a third Menai crossing will continue despite the pause on Wyfla Newydd, the first minister responds to a question by the island's AM Rhun ap Iorwerth.
'An issue of local democracy at stake'
Gareth Bennett says "I do think there is an issue of local democracy at stake here. Do you think if the Welsh Government pursues the turbine plan that the residents in Hendy will believe ministers are listening to them?"
The first minister says the planning system has proper checks and balances.
'Trying to railroad through plans for a wind-farm'
UKIP leader Gareth Bennett accuses the Welsh Government of trying to railroad through plans for a wind-farm near Llandrindod Wells despite local opposition.
The first minister does not comment but defends the Welsh planning system in his response.
Supporting Holocaust commemorations across Wales
Paul Davies asks what work the Welsh Government is doing to support Holocaust commemorations across Wales and seeks a commitment to ensure appropriate resources will be available.
The first minister thanks Mr Davies for using his questions to raise the issue. "We do have resources that the Welsh Government devotes to assist," he says.
Holocaust given enough emphasis in Wales' new curriculum?
Conservative leader Paul Davies raises concerns over survey findings suggesting one in 20 Britons do not believe the Holocaust took place. He questions whether learning about the Holocaust is given enough emphasis in Wales' new curriculum.
The first minister replies it is taken seriously in the education system and that will continue.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board 'deteriorated'
Adam Price says that yesterday NHS Wales chief executive Andrew Goodall admitted that A&E performance was unacceptable at Betsi Cadwaladr health board and had deteriorated since it was put into special measures.
Mr Price calls for an independent review to prevent further pain and suffering. The first minister replies that he accepts that performance in some parts of the NHS has not been acceptable but he does not agree another report into the NHS is needed. We know the things to be done, he says.
Performance at Wrexham Maelor Hospital not acceptable
After he is pressed further by Adam Price, the first minister says performance at Wrexham Maelor Hospital is not acceptable.
'Highest ever on record'
The first minister says Adam Price gives a partial and unfair description.
Mr Drakeford says the number of people in emergency departments was the highest ever on record in December and departments have been more resilient than the year before.
'Worst record of any December to date'
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price says in the last month 77.8% were seen in A&E departments within four hours, which he said is the worst record of any December to date.
£60,000 for feasibility study
First Minister Mark Drakeford says the Welsh Government has put forward £60,000 for a feasibility study, but warns the Department of Transport would have to help take forward the recommendations of the study.