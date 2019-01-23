Peers question Brexit secretary

The day started with Wales questions, followed by a lively PMQs where every other question seemed to be on Brexit and the parliamentary deadlock over what should happen next.

Jeremy Corbyn accused Theresa May of having an "open door" but a "closed mind" when it comes to cross-party talks.

Then there was an urgent question on the courts IT failure - the government blamed the failure on a faulty routing server, which has now been replaced.

The Commons agreed swiftly to all Lords amendments to the Tenant Fees Bill, then moved to an adjournment debate on fire safety and cladding.