Peers question Brexit secretary
Summary
- Lords EU committee questioning Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay
- Earlier: Attorney General Geoffrey Cox appeared before Justice Committee
- Theresa May faced MPs' questions at midday
- MPs debated IT failure in courts system
- They also examined Lords' changes to Tenant Fees Bill
Live Reporting
By Sophie Morris, Richard Morris and Robbie Hawkins
All times stated are UK
Today in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
The day started with Wales questions, followed by a lively PMQs where every other question seemed to be on Brexit and the parliamentary deadlock over what should happen next.
Jeremy Corbyn accused Theresa May of having an "open door" but a "closed mind" when it comes to cross-party talks.
Then there was an urgent question on the courts IT failure - the government blamed the failure on a faulty routing server, which has now been replaced.
The Commons agreed swiftly to all Lords amendments to the Tenant Fees Bill, then moved to an adjournment debate on fire safety and cladding.
'Enormous effort is being invested into getting this right' - Minister
Adjournment Debate on Fire Safety and Cladding
House of Commons
Parliament
Housing Minister Kit Malthouse says he wants to "dispel the idea that the government is complacent" on fire safety and cladding, as "an enormous effort is being invested into getting this right".
A tragedy like Grenfell should never have happened in 2017, he says, and the government is determined to ensure it never happens again.
He says the government has funded "a comprehensive testing programme" of cladding, and has given fire and safety rescue services aid to "apply interim measures" to all buildings where flammable cladding exists.
The government has invested £400m to aid local authorities in the removal of Aluminium Composite Material (ACM) cladding, he adds, admitting that it some cases the process has been "slow".
He notes there are 56 private buildings with ACM cladding where the owners' plans are "unclear", which has fallen from over 200 in June last year, and the government has commissioned a testing programme on non-ACM materials.
"We do need a systemic overhaul," he says, "but this will take time".
Background: Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay
Tory MP Stephen Barclay was appointed Brexit secretary in November 2018, following the resignation of Dominic Raab in opposition to the withdrawal agreement.
Prior to this, Mr Barclay spent a year as a minister of state in the health and social care department. He's been MP for North East Cambridgeshire since 2010.
Before becoming an MP, he worked as a banking executive at Barclays (no relation).
You can read more about him here.
'Issues for both sides' on backstop plan
Lords European Union Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Stephen Barclay says the EU have said they want to be clear on what the UK is asking for, which in his view "presupposes" that they are open to further discussion on the withdrawal agreement.
Asked about negotiation aims regarding the backstop plan for the Irish border, he says it is important to recognise that "there are issues for both sides".
The central focus is now finding "what it is that will carry the confidence" of MPs, he says.
Barclay: MPs could face choice between no-deal and cancelling Brexit
Lords European Union Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Stephen Barclay says the best way prevent a no-deal Brexit and to give certainty to businesses is to secure a deal with the EU.
"If we were to find that we can't secure the deal, then the House ultimately has a question: does it have a no deal, or does it revoke?".
He says a recent EU court judgment suggests that any revocation of Article 50 would be "unconditional, unequivocal" - which ultimately means cancelling Brexit.
In December, the European Court of Justice ruled that the UK government could cancel Brexit without the permission of the other 27 EU members.
He would not support that option, he adds.
New approach on Brexit?
Institute for Government senior researcher tweets:
Barclay urges 'coalition of colleagues' for Brexit
Lords European Union Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Mr Barclay says finding a form of Brexit that MPs can support is more complex than might appear.
He says there is a risk that moving towards one position could ultimately lose the votes of others who previously supported the deal.
Additionally, there are certain issues that people will continue to campaign for regardless of changes made, such as for a second referendum, he adds.
Winning support for the Brexit deal shouldn't be considered as a single event in the form of a meaningful vote, he says, as there is further legislation needed.
For this, a "coalition of colleagues" needs to be built, he says.
Government 'did not want to accept responsibility for Grenfell'
Adjournment Debate on Fire Safety and Cladding
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Steve Reed says the framework for fire safety is "wholly inadequate", and the "government collectively is culpable for their failure to act on advice".
He says he believes ministers "did not want to accept responsibility for the death of 72 people at Grenfell", and would be "in the dock for manslaughter" if they were a private company.
A partial ban is welcome but not enough, he says, calling for office blocks and hotels over 18 metres to also be assessed for flammable cladding, which they currently have not been.
He questions whether Mr Malthouse would be comfortable telling a group of parents that each morning they are taking their children to school surrounded by combustible cladding.
He calls for a "perfectly reasonable" complete ban of flammable cladding on all buildings where people live and work, and for flammable cladding to be "stripped from every building where it exists".
"We cannot risk another horror of Grenfell," he adds.
Brexit secretary confirms acceptance of worker rights amendment
Lords European Union Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
The session kicks off with a question to Stephen Barclay on "areas of concern" expressed over the EU withdrawal agreement.
Mr Barclay says it's "right and proper" to recognise that the government suffered a very significant defeat, which has been shown by a change of tone from the prime minister.
However he says MPs have not given an indication of "what they are for".
He says ministers are meeting with MPs to discuss this, and confirms that - in principle - Labour MP John Mann's amendment on workers' rights has been accepted by the government.
The amendment - to the government's motion to approve its Brexit deal - was not selected for a vote by Speaker John Bercow during the 'meaningful vote' debate earlier this month.
Lib Dem peer calls for inquiry into court IT issues
Central Courts IT System Urgent Question Repeat
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Lord Marks of Henley-on-Thames says people attending court for driving offences are being asked to log in to the DVLA themselves in order to supply documents.
He calls the situation "a farce", and asks or an "urgent and detailed inquiry".
Lord Keen says it is "not true that defendants are having to do their own DVLA checks", and the IT system is back up and running as of this morning.
There is no intention for an inquiry at this stage, he tells peers.
With that, the Lords moves on to day two of their consideration of the Trade Bill.
Lords hear urgent question answer on courts IT system
Central Courts IT System Urgent Question Repeat
House of Lords
Parliament
Justice Minister Lord Keen of Elie is repeating as a statement, the earlier answer to an urgent question in the Commons on the failure of the central courts IT system.
Labour's Lord Beecham says that this is a £280m contract, and he asks if the department's performance is rated as better or worse than Chris Grayling's award of a ferry contract to a company with no ships, or the "Windrush debacle".
Lord Keen of Elie replies that he rather fears "the noble Lord's inquiry has taken sail".
This issue is "entirely unaffected" by the recent other changes to courts services, and was due to the "corruption of a routing server, which has now been replaced," he adds.
'Not possible to make cladding disappear overnight' - Minister
Adjournment Debate on Fire Safety and Cladding
House of Commons
Parliament
Intervening, Housing Minister Kit Malthouse says there is a ban on flammable cladding, "but it is not possible as if by magic to make this cladding disappear overnight".
Mr Malthouse says every local fire and rescue service has agreed temporary measures on every building above 18 metres and that it would be "wrong" to alarm the residential population.
Mr Reed says the government has been "complacent" and has not acted with anything like the requisite speed "given the scale of threat to human life".
"The level of stress this is bringing to people is making people ill," he adds.
Peers question Brexit secretary
Lords European Union Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Members of the House of Lords EU Committee have started hearing evidence from Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay.
This is part of on-going scrutiny of the Brexit negotiations and is likely to focus on:
'We run the risk of further fires if this is not corrected'
Adjournment Debate on Fire Safety and Cladding
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs are now on the adjournment debate, which this afternoon is led by Labour MP Steve Reed and focuses on fire safety and cladding.
Discussing the Shurgard self-storage fire in Croydon earlier this month, Mr Reed says anyone deserves to know that their items are safe when put in self-storage, and that the government must consider what support is available for individuals affected by the fire.
"It is shocking that these facilities are built without a method to prevent the rapid spread of fire," he says, suggesting that storage companies are compromising on security and safety in favour of lower prices.
Moving on to the wider issue of flammable cladding on buildings in the UK, Mr Reed says there are concerns that unsafe cladding is on school buildings as well as residential flat blocks.
"We run the risk of further fires if this is not corrected," he adds, calling for a ban on all forms of flammable cladding. The government has been "negligent", he says.
Future recess dates confirmed for peers
Business of the House
House of Lords
Parliament
Government Chief Whip Lord Taylor tells the Lords that their Easter recess will take place between 5-22 April inclusive.
The Lords will continue to sit during the Commons February recess, from the 14th to 25th.
Peer asks about UK action over persecuted Christians
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher Lord Harries of Pentegrath asks what the government is doing about Christians facing persecution around the world.
Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon says UK supports Christians "in the best possible way", and a review has been commissioned on this by the foreign secretary.
Lord Harries warns that Christians are facing particular problems at the moment, and he is "dismayed" to find that India is number ten on the list for crimes against Christians.
Lord Ahmad says the government will continue to "stand up" for "all persecuted" people around the world, including those of no faith. He adds that ministers will continue to make representations to all countries, including India, on freedom of religion.
What is the government doing for rail service reliability?
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Lord Teverson asks what the government is doing to improve rail service reliability this year.
Transport Minister Baroness Sugg says the government will "continue the current record level of funding" in railways, and is delivering the "biggest rail modernisation programme for a century".
Lord Teverson says that more money is being put in, but he asks how the improvements are being sought. "Who is responsible, who is in charge?" he asks.
Baroness Sugg admits that rail was a "difficult year" last year.
Previous investment was on capacity improvements, but now the government is focusing on increasing reliability by replacing worn-out parts of the rail network, she says.
Peer questions Chinese involvement in key infrastructure
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative former foreign minister Baroness Anelay of St Johns asks about potential risks to the UK from the Chinese ownership of technology infrastructure.
Cabinet Office Minister Lord Young of Cookham says that the government takes "seriously" any risks which arise, which are assessed on a "case by case" basis.
He says the government is now "considering carefully" the response to the consultation on Chinese infrastructure.
Baroness Anelay says that "our closest security allies" are taking steps to ban technology made by Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, and asks if the UK will follow suit.
Lord Young says that the US has banned Huawei technology, but the UK will not go "as far as that".
He adds that Huawei equipment is being excluded from certain projects, but the government wants to get the "balance right" and the best "digital infrastructure" possible.