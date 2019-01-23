AMs debate Welsh rate of income tax

The next item is a Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv), on Allied Steel and Wire pensions. Bethan Sayed (South Wales West) proposes that the National Assembly for Wales:

1. Notes that former Allied Steel and Wire workers have still not received the full value of their pensions, despite a compensation deal reached in 2007 with the former UK Government and almost 14 years after a change in UK law.

2. Notes that under a compensation deal reached in 2007 with the former UK Government, workers were promised the same treatment as workers and pension scheme holders under the pension protection fund and financial assistance scheme.

3. Notes that under law changes since 2004, workers under the pension protection fund and financial assistance scheme are entitled to be paid up to 90 percent of their pension contribution value. However, contributions paid in prior to 1997 are not inflation proofed.

4. Regrets the financial hardship this has caused to former ASW workers in Wales.

5. Calls on the UK Government to honour the spirit of the commitments the previous UK Government made to ASW workers in Wales.