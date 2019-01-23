Live
AMs debate Welsh rate of income tax
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs
- Questions to the Minister for Housing and Local Government
- Motion seeking the Assembly's agreement to introduce a Member Bill on Older Peoples Rights
- Member Debate - Allied Steel and Wire Pensions
- Welsh Conservatives debate - Welsh Rate of Income Tax
- Short Debate: How we could make greater use of rain in Wales.
'No plans to change income tax during this assembly'
Minister for Finance Rebecca Evans says the Welsh Government will support the Conservative motion, "as I have no plans to change income tax during this assembly".
Welsh ministers gain powers to vary income tax rates from April.
But Labour pledged in 2016 not to change things before the next assembly election.
'We are a low tax party as well'
Neil Hamilton says that UKIP "broadly supports the Conservative motion, because we are a low tax party as well...what we need to do is grow the size of the economy in Wales if we are to have better public services".
'Mature civic discussion'
The two amendments by Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth (Ynys Môn) are to:
Attracting people, businesses, and investment to Wales
Conservative Nick Ramsay makes the case that the best way to grow tax revenue is the recognition of the importance of attracting people, businesses, and investment to Wales, not taxing them further.
He calls on the Welsh Government to comprehensively rule out income tax rises.
'Commit to not raise the Welsh rate of income tax'
The topic chosen by the Welsh Conservatives for their is debate the "Welsh rate of income tax". The Conservatives propose that the assembly:
"1. Recognises the vital importance of attracting people, businesses and investment to Wales as a means of growing tax revenue in Wales.
"2. Calls on the Welsh Government to commit to not raise the Welsh Rate of Income Tax for the remainder of the Fifth Assembly."
'Send a clear and unanimous message to the UK government'
Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Trefnydd, says the Welsh Government supports the motion, although pension matters are not devolved, to "send a clear and unanimous message to the UK government".
UK government 'in the pocket of the insurance industry'
The Labour AM for Pontypridd Mick Antoniw says the UK government is "in the pocket of the insurance industry" and calls for a Royal Commission to review pensions "with the objective of restoring justice and restoring proper pension schemes".
'Robbery, if you want to be brutally honest'
Conservative Andrew RT Davies says this is about "justice...there is a moral requirement here".
He says the shortfall is "robbery, if you want to be brutally honest".
Background: money paid in before April 1997 is not fully inflation-proofed
About 1,000 ASW workers in Cardiff, Belfast and Sheerness in Kent lost their jobs and their pensions when the company was declared bankrupt in 2002.
The campaign to save their money was a key factor leading to the creation of pension protection schemes which exist for UK employees today.
In 2004 the then-Labour UK government launched the Financial Assistance Scheme (FAS), which now pays 150,000 members of certain wound-up schemes up to 90% of their pensions.
It was followed in 2005 by the launch of the Pension Protection Fund, a safety net aimed at safeguarding cash people are paying into pension schemes.
Ex-steelworkers are unhappy they are not getting the full 90% of their pensions, because under their deal money paid in before April 1997 is not fully inflation-proofed.
'Still not received the full value of their pensions'
The next item is a Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv), on Allied Steel and Wire pensions. Bethan Sayed (South Wales West) proposes that the National Assembly for Wales:
1. Notes that former Allied Steel and Wire workers have still not received the full value of their pensions, despite a compensation deal reached in 2007 with the former UK Government and almost 14 years after a change in UK law.
2. Notes that under a compensation deal reached in 2007 with the former UK Government, workers were promised the same treatment as workers and pension scheme holders under the pension protection fund and financial assistance scheme.
3. Notes that under law changes since 2004, workers under the pension protection fund and financial assistance scheme are entitled to be paid up to 90 percent of their pension contribution value. However, contributions paid in prior to 1997 are not inflation proofed.
4. Regrets the financial hardship this has caused to former ASW workers in Wales.
5. Calls on the UK Government to honour the spirit of the commitments the previous UK Government made to ASW workers in Wales.
'Very disappointed' with lack of Welsh Government support
Darren Millar says he is "very disappointed" that the Welsh Government will not support his bid to introduce the bill on older people's rights.
'If children are protected in law, why not the other most vulnerable group - the old?'
David Rowlands says UKIP will support the introduction of the bill because "if children are protected in law, why not the other most vulnerable group - the old?"
'Bill should be considered in detail'
Plaid Cymru's Helen Mary Jones says that Darren Millar should be allowed to introduce the bill, so it can be considered in detail.
Welsh Government has a 'more ambitious, holistic, strategic approach'
Julie Morgan, Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services, says she agrees with the "sentiments that lie behind the proposed bill".
She lists a number of policies and actions that she says demonstrate that the rights of older people are "at the heart of policy-making" in Wales.
She concludes "the time is not right for this particular bit of legislation", and that the Welsh Government has a "more ambitious, holistic, strategic approach".
'800,000 older people in Wales who deserve every opportunity'
Darren Miller says there are some 800,000 older people in Wales who deserve every opportunity to be empowered, have their rights strengthened and needs fulfilled.
He says the Bill will:
Member Bill on Older People's Rights
We move on to a motion under Standing Order 26.91 seeking the Assembly's agreement to introduce a Member Bill on Older Peoples Rights.
From time to time, the Llywydd must hold a ballot to determine the name of a Member, other than a member of the government, who may seek the Assembly’s agreement to introduce a Bill.
Conservative Darren Millar (Clwyd West) was a ballot winner and is seeking to introduce the bill.
No Topical Questions accepted
No Topical Questions have been accepted.
Topical Questions must relate to a matter of national, regional or local significance where an expedited Ministerial response is desirable.
'Endemic problems with building sufficient housing'
Asked by UKIP group leader Gareth Bennett how well the planning process works in Wales, Julie James replies there are "endemic problems with, for example, building sufficient housing and some infrastructure issues".
Wales Audit Office's 'interesting report'
Conservative Mark Isherwood refers to the Wales Audit Office call on town and community councils across Wales to "get a grip on financial management".
The Wales Audit Office also said a significant number of councils fail to comply with their responsibilities to prepare annual accounts properly.
"Too many" audits were not completed because of delays and eight councils had such serious problems they were required to make specific improvements," it added.
They included councils failing to manage their clerks properly, incomplete accounts and a lack of payroll records.
Julie James replies "it's an interesting report, I have only skim-read it but I will read it thoroughly and take it into account".
'Better ways' of helping the homeless
Julie James replies she will not criticise anyone who tries to help the homeless by donating tents, "but there are better ways of helping".