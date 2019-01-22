No-deal Brexit consequences set out to AMs

AMs are now discussing regulations made under section 9 of the Abolition of Right to Buy and Associated Rights (Wales) Act 2018.

Legislation to end tenants' right to buy council homes in Wales was approved by the assembly in December 2017.

Around 139,000 Welsh council and housing association homes have been sold under Right to Buy since 1980.

Since then the social housing stock has fallen by 45% and Labour pledged to end the policy at the 2016 assembly election to ease housing shortages.