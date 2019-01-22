No-deal Brexit consequences set out to AMs

Abolition of the Right to Buy Regulations approved
AMs approve the draft Abolition of the Right to Buy and Associated Rights (Wales) Act 2018 (Consequential Amendments and Savings Provisions) Regulations 2019.
139,000 Welsh council and housing association homes sold
AMs are now discussing regulations made under section 9 of the Abolition of Right to Buy
and Associated Rights (Wales) Act 2018.
Legislation to end tenants' right to buy council homes in Wales was approved by the assembly in December 2017.
Around 139,000 Welsh council and housing association homes have been sold under Right to Buy since 1980.
Since then the social housing stock has fallen by 45% and Labour pledged to end the policy at the 2016 assembly election to ease housing shortages.
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Learned nothing new today'
After a day of no-deal Brexit warnings, Conservative Darren Millar says "we have learned nothing new today".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Fewer jobs, lower incomes'
Jeremy Miles says a no-deal Brexit would mean "fewer jobs, lower incomes, and a greater risk of poverty in communities throughout Wales".
He concludes, "if no deal becomes a reality, there will be a clear
responsibility on the UK Government to release funding to the Welsh Government
to enable us to work with and support business and other partners as they seek
to respond to the negative impacts to flow from such a disastrous
outcome. And the disproportionate impact of a no deal Brexit on Wales
means that a basic Barnett consequential will in no way be adequate for this."
BBCCopyright: BBC
Statement by the Counsel General and Brexit Minister
The final statement of the day is by the Counsel General and Brexit Minister Jeremy Miles: "The Impact of a No-Deal Brexit on Wales".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Protected from exploitation and exclusion'
Julie James adds, "our Hate Crime Criminal Justice Board Cymru has also
considered the possible impacts of Brexit and of hate crime targeting ethnic
and religious minorities. The £1.3m EU Citizens Rights Project funded from EU
Transition Fund will ensure EU citizens have access to appropriate advice
services, are protected from exploitation and exclusion, and are encouraged to
continue living in Wales and fulfil their potential.
"We are continuing to work with local authorities to identify
and plan for impacts across all services and the Welsh Government is funding
the WLGA to support councils to prepare for Brexit. This includes funding the
Grant Thornton toolkit as well as further support.The
toolkit provides a straightforward guide to the questions Local Authorities
need to consider in order to be able to plan effectively across the range of
their services and responsibilities. These include workforce issues, financial
impacts, regulation, local economic impacts, and support for vulnerable people
and community cohesion."
Emergency Co-ordination Centre
Julie James says, "We will manage our response at a national level through our Emergency Co-ordination Centre. Plans are in place to mobilise the centre, if and when
necessary, and government staff will be called on to assist our core resilience team".
BBCCopyright: BBC
Statement by the Minister for Housing and Local Government
We move on to a Statement by the Minister for Housing and Local Government Julie James: "Preparing our Public Services for a No-Deal Brexit - Civil Contingencies".
'Deeply concerned at the immediate turmoil which will ensue'
Lesley Griffiths adds, "My officials are working closely with the UK government on
emergency planning to safeguard our food supply, ensure an uninterrupted energy
supply and, with Dŵr Cymru-Welsh Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy to secure our water
supply.
"Whilst there are some opportunities from Brexit in the
future, I am deeply concerned at the immediate turmoil which will ensue and I
want to ensure the survival of our sectors.
"I am concerned by the evidence from the CBI, FSB and others
suggesting many businesses are not yet actively preparing for Brexit and for a
no deal Brexit. Some will think they are immune from Brexit as they do not
export or import, but because our economy is so integrated with the EU, the economic
impacts will affect their suppliers and customers alike."
'An unprecedented exercise to ensure we have a working statute book by exit day'
Lesley Griffiths says "across my portfolio we have reviewed 1200 pieces of legislation.
"With the UK government we are in the process of amending 900 pieces of legislation, in an unprecedented exercise to ensure we have a working statute book by exit day".
BBCCopyright: BBC
Statement by the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs
The next statement is by the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths: "The Impact of a No-Deal Brexit on the Environment, Agriculture and Fisheries".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Substantial risk for Wales as a whole'
Economy minister Ken Skates says "ports in Wales make a critical contribution to our economy,
not least by providing jobs and added value to local communities. Any risk to
their efficient operation poses a substantial risk for Wales as a whole."
He says "Holyhead would find it more difficult to absorb the
effects of delays. We are working on solutions to manage traffic disruption
from delays at the port...We have been developing contingency plans as part
of the Holyhead Port Strategic Consultation Group, which was set up last year.
"Potential sites on Anglesey have been identified and
assessed, including the existing Roadking truck stop facility."
Statement by the Minister for Economy and Transport
The next statement is by the Minister for Economy and Transport Ken Skates: "The Impact of a No-Deal Brexit on Transportation".
'Welsh Government should hang their heads in shame'
UKIP's Michelle Brown says "scaremongering Remainers have no-one to blame but themselves for causing the ill to feel paranoid about the future supply [of medicines], and the Welsh Government should hang their heads in shame".
'Not reassured'
Plaid Cymru's Helen Mary Jones says she is "disappointed by a lack of detail" in the statement.
She says she is not reassured by the minister's assertion that "in terms of medicines, we are essentially reliant
on the work being undertaken by the UK government and pharmaceutical industry
to ensure stocks and dedicated transport routes are available".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Thankfully the UK government is more organised'
There is laughter in the Siambr as Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders says "thankfully the UK government is more organised" than the Welsh Government.
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Profound impact on all professions and all health and social care staff'
Vaughan Gething warns a "no-deal Brexit will have a profound impact on all professions
and all health and social care staff.
"The effects of changes to migration
policy, particular a policy which favours high skills and wages, will be most
keenly felt in those parts of the health and social care sector which depend on
lower-paid workers, such as workers providing domiciliary or residential care,
who have essential roles supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our
society.
"Let us be clear, disruption in our social care sector would inevitably
lead to delayed discharges and increased pressures on our hospitals."
BBCCopyright: BBC
Statement by the Minister for Health and Social Services
We move on to a Statement by the Minister for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething: "The Impact of a No-Deal Brexit on our Health and Care Services".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Wasting the time of this chamber with this empty nonsense'
On the Welsh Government's decision to postpone most Senedd business for a series of statements on no-deal Brexit, UKIP's Gareth Bennett asks "why are you wasting the time of this chamber with this empty nonsense?"
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
Hwyl fawr
That's it from the Siambr for today.
Senedd Live returns tomorrow.
Abolition of the Right to Buy Regulations approved
AMs approve the draft Abolition of the Right to Buy and Associated Rights (Wales) Act 2018 (Consequential Amendments and Savings Provisions) Regulations 2019.
139,000 Welsh council and housing association homes sold
AMs are now discussing regulations made under section 9 of the Abolition of Right to Buy and Associated Rights (Wales) Act 2018.
Legislation to end tenants' right to buy council homes in Wales was approved by the assembly in December 2017.
Around 139,000 Welsh council and housing association homes have been sold under Right to Buy since 1980.
Since then the social housing stock has fallen by 45% and Labour pledged to end the policy at the 2016 assembly election to ease housing shortages.
'Learned nothing new today'
After a day of no-deal Brexit warnings, Conservative Darren Millar says "we have learned nothing new today".
'Fewer jobs, lower incomes'
Jeremy Miles says a no-deal Brexit would mean "fewer jobs, lower incomes, and a greater risk of poverty in communities throughout Wales".
He concludes, "if no deal becomes a reality, there will be a clear responsibility on the UK Government to release funding to the Welsh Government to enable us to work with and support business and other partners as they seek to respond to the negative impacts to flow from such a disastrous outcome. And the disproportionate impact of a no deal Brexit on Wales means that a basic Barnett consequential will in no way be adequate for this."
Statement by the Counsel General and Brexit Minister
The final statement of the day is by the Counsel General and Brexit Minister Jeremy Miles: "The Impact of a No-Deal Brexit on Wales".
'Protected from exploitation and exclusion'
Julie James adds, "our Hate Crime Criminal Justice Board Cymru has also considered the possible impacts of Brexit and of hate crime targeting ethnic and religious minorities. The £1.3m EU Citizens Rights Project funded from EU Transition Fund will ensure EU citizens have access to appropriate advice services, are protected from exploitation and exclusion, and are encouraged to continue living in Wales and fulfil their potential.
"We are continuing to work with local authorities to identify and plan for impacts across all services and the Welsh Government is funding the WLGA to support councils to prepare for Brexit. This includes funding the Grant Thornton toolkit as well as further support.The toolkit provides a straightforward guide to the questions Local Authorities need to consider in order to be able to plan effectively across the range of their services and responsibilities. These include workforce issues, financial impacts, regulation, local economic impacts, and support for vulnerable people and community cohesion."
Emergency Co-ordination Centre
Julie James says, "We will manage our response at a national level through our Emergency Co-ordination Centre. Plans are in place to mobilise the centre, if and when necessary, and government staff will be called on to assist our core resilience team".
Statement by the Minister for Housing and Local Government
We move on to a Statement by the Minister for Housing and Local Government Julie James: "Preparing our Public Services for a No-Deal Brexit - Civil Contingencies".
'Deeply concerned at the immediate turmoil which will ensue'
Lesley Griffiths adds, "My officials are working closely with the UK government on emergency planning to safeguard our food supply, ensure an uninterrupted energy supply and, with Dŵr Cymru-Welsh Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy to secure our water supply.
"Whilst there are some opportunities from Brexit in the future, I am deeply concerned at the immediate turmoil which will ensue and I want to ensure the survival of our sectors.
"I am concerned by the evidence from the CBI, FSB and others suggesting many businesses are not yet actively preparing for Brexit and for a no deal Brexit. Some will think they are immune from Brexit as they do not export or import, but because our economy is so integrated with the EU, the economic impacts will affect their suppliers and customers alike."
'An unprecedented exercise to ensure we have a working statute book by exit day'
Lesley Griffiths says "across my portfolio we have reviewed 1200 pieces of legislation.
"With the UK government we are in the process of amending 900 pieces of legislation, in an unprecedented exercise to ensure we have a working statute book by exit day".
Statement by the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs
The next statement is by the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths: "The Impact of a No-Deal Brexit on the Environment, Agriculture and Fisheries".
'Substantial risk for Wales as a whole'
Economy minister Ken Skates says "ports in Wales make a critical contribution to our economy, not least by providing jobs and added value to local communities. Any risk to their efficient operation poses a substantial risk for Wales as a whole."
He says "Holyhead would find it more difficult to absorb the effects of delays. We are working on solutions to manage traffic disruption from delays at the port...We have been developing contingency plans as part of the Holyhead Port Strategic Consultation Group, which was set up last year.
"Potential sites on Anglesey have been identified and assessed, including the existing Roadking truck stop facility."
Statement by the Minister for Economy and Transport
The next statement is by the Minister for Economy and Transport Ken Skates: "The Impact of a No-Deal Brexit on Transportation".
'Welsh Government should hang their heads in shame'
UKIP's Michelle Brown says "scaremongering Remainers have no-one to blame but themselves for causing the ill to feel paranoid about the future supply [of medicines], and the Welsh Government should hang their heads in shame".
'Not reassured'
Plaid Cymru's Helen Mary Jones says she is "disappointed by a lack of detail" in the statement.
She says she is not reassured by the minister's assertion that "in terms of medicines, we are essentially reliant on the work being undertaken by the UK government and pharmaceutical industry to ensure stocks and dedicated transport routes are available".
'Thankfully the UK government is more organised'
There is laughter in the Siambr as Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders says "thankfully the UK government is more organised" than the Welsh Government.
'Profound impact on all professions and all health and social care staff'
Vaughan Gething warns a "no-deal Brexit will have a profound impact on all professions and all health and social care staff.
"The effects of changes to migration policy, particular a policy which favours high skills and wages, will be most keenly felt in those parts of the health and social care sector which depend on lower-paid workers, such as workers providing domiciliary or residential care, who have essential roles supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our society.
"Let us be clear, disruption in our social care sector would inevitably lead to delayed discharges and increased pressures on our hospitals."
Statement by the Minister for Health and Social Services
We move on to a Statement by the Minister for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething: "The Impact of a No-Deal Brexit on our Health and Care Services".
'Wasting the time of this chamber with this empty nonsense'
On the Welsh Government's decision to postpone most Senedd business for a series of statements on no-deal Brexit, UKIP's Gareth Bennett asks "why are you wasting the time of this chamber with this empty nonsense?"