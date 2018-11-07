AMs discuss violence against women and sexual violence Act

Summary
- Committee members hold a scrutiny session with the Leader of the House and Chief Whip
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
- Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
- Debate on the Children, Young People and Education Committee report: Targeted Funding to Improve Educational Outcomes
- Equalities and Brexit - Joint findings by the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee and the External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee
- Welsh Conservatives debate - Armed Forces
- Short Debate: Rural Wales - an economy to be promoted.
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
Bore da.
This morning we are broadcasting the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee.
The committee is holding its post legislative inquiry into the Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (Wales) Act 2015: scrutiny of the Leader of the House and Chief Whip.