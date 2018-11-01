Senedd

Questions to the First Minister

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
  2. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: Findings of the Independent Accelerated Programme for Amber Review
  3. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board – Special Measures Update
  4. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services: Remembering our Armed Forces and Delivering for Our Armed Forces Community
  5. Legislative Consent Motion on the Ivory Bill
  6. Debate: The General Principles of the Renting Homes (Fees etc.) (Wales) Bill
  7. Debate: The Equality and Human Rights Commission's Wales Committee Annual Review 2017/18