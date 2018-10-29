MPs to question Home Office ministers
Summary
- MPs begin the day with Home Office questions
- Chancellor Philip Hammond presents his 2018 Budget at 3.30pm
- MPs then debate the Budget for the rest of the day
- Peers assemble from 2.30pm for questions to ministers
- Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Bill at committee stage
- Debate in Westminster Hall on holding public holidays to mark religious festivals
Live Reporting
By Sophie Morris, Robbie Hawkins and Richard Morris
All times stated are UK
What's coming up this week?
Welcome to our coverage of the week's events in Westminster.
Today's proceedings in the House of Commons starts with Home Office questions - and then moves onto Philip Hammond's 2018 Budget. The Chancellor of the Exchequer will be outlining the government's spending plans from 3.30pm.
We'll be covering the Budget debate for the rest of the day here.
And we'll take a look at what their lordships are up to this afternoon - the committee stage consideration of the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Bill.
