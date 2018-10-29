MPs to question Home Office ministers

Welcome to our coverage of the week's events in Westminster.

Today's proceedings in the House of Commons starts with Home Office questions - and then moves onto Philip Hammond's 2018 Budget. The Chancellor of the Exchequer will be outlining the government's spending plans from 3.30pm.

We'll be covering the Budget debate for the rest of the day here.

And we'll take a look at what their lordships are up to this afternoon - the committee stage consideration of the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Bill.

Thanks for joining us.